Drivers unite and prepare app to compete with Uber and 99

The rise in fuel prices and dissatisfaction with the fees charged by traditional ride-hailing platforms Uber and 99 has caused several drivers of these apps to organize themselves to create a competitor that is more class-friendly. Call “Find Me”, the platform is being developed by a Brazilian company and supported by the Association of Motoboys and Application Drivers of São Paulo (Ammasp). The creators point out that this initiative is one of the first in the country.

















security

17 Feb

















Curiosity

16 Feb



“We want drivers to get all the conditions that companies do not provide: better pay, more safety and better quality of work,” Ammasp president Eduardo Lima told AFP. O launch of the app is scheduled for March and already has thousands of adhesions from drivers, and they hope the idea spreads across the country. In all, around 150,000 employees in the capital of São Paulo have joined in this initiative.

difficult economic situation





In Brazil, fuels rose by an average of 49% in 2021increasing drivers’ expenses, also affected by the general inflation of 10.06% and by the increase in vehicle maintenance, as in the prices of parts and accessories (11%). Although passenger fares increased by 60.5% in 2021 in the capital of São Paulo, drivers interviewed by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo say that they did not feel any difference in their pockets.

Platform positioning



