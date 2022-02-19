Drop in travel restrictions accelerates return to international aviation

Image: Piqsels / Public Domain





The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released a report on Thursday, 17, in which it shows a growing recovery in air travel as restrictions on entry into countries are lifted. The organization, which brings together hundreds of airlines around the world, reported an 11 percentage point increase in international ticket sales in recent weeks.

The IATA survey analyzed the travel policies of the world’s top 50 air travel markets, a group that includes Brazil. These countries account for 92% of paid passengers transported by kilometers. The results show that vaccination is the main factor influencing the recovery of global aviation.

Recovery

As of January 25, the moving average of tickets sold over the previous seven days was at 38% from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. Two weeks later, on February 8, that index had improved to 49% of the result in the last year without the impacts of COVID. According to IATA, the 11 percentage point improvement between the January and February periods is the fastest increase in any two-week period since the crisis began.

According to the association, the jump in sales from international arrivals comes as more governments announce the relaxation of border restrictions in the fight against COVID-19. In all, 18 markets, comprising about 20% of 2019 demand, are open to vaccinated travelers with no quarantine requirements or pre-departure testing.

Another 10 markets are open to vaccinated travelers with no quarantine requirements but negative testing requirements before boarding. These 28 countries account for about 50% of the 2019 demand. Brazil requires proof of vaccination and a negative test to enter the country. The 14-day quarantine is mandatory for travelers exempted from presenting proof of vaccination.





easier to fly

In recent weeks, countries such as Australia, France, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Sweden have announced measures to relax restrictions on the entry of foreigners.

According to Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA, vaccinated travelers now have the potential to travel with less hassle than a few weeks ago. “This gives an increasing number of travelers the confidence to buy tickets. And that’s good news! We now need to further accelerate the removal of travel restrictions.”declares the executive in a press release.

IATA advocates the removal of all travel barriers, including quarantine and testing, for those fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The organization also wants unvaccinated travelers to be able to enter countries without the need for quarantine, as long as they test negative.

"While recent progress is impressive, the world remains far from 2019 connectivity levels. Thirteen of the top 50 travel markets still do not offer easy access to all vaccinated travelers. This includes major economies like China, Japan, Russia, Indonesia and Italy."completes Walsh.




