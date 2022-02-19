Due to the gigantic lines, Lost Ark is being bombarded with negative reviews and complaints ⋆

When it was still in an Early Access period, lost ark had already surpassed 500 thousand simultaneous players and indicated that it would be a great success. However, it seems that not even the amazon games I was hoping that the game would reach the mark of 1 million simultaneous players. In fact, the game went well beyond that number, and of course, this huge influx of players was too much for the servers. So today, February 18th, the game is completing its first week of life and the negative reviews are piling up… let’s understand this story better?

Shortly before its release, Lost Ark came to boast a total of 97% positive ratings on Steam. And yes, that’s a surreal number for an MMORPG. Then, when the game became available and players moved en masse to try it, the servers soon proved incapable of “holding the fireworks”. As a result, performance issues and endless queues began to detract from everyone’s experience. Finally, totally dissatisfied, several players decided to send complaints to Amazon Games and also did not stop bombarding the game with negative reviews.

As I’ve highlighted, Lost Ark has already boasted a total of 97% positive ratings on Steam. However, due to problems with the servers, the players made this percentage drop to 68%. When we look at the players’ justifications, it is clear that many are really dissatisfied with the long waiting time in the queues. In fact, some even mentioned that the title is a queue simulator and not a game. And yes, there are complaints about other aspects, but this issue of servers continues to be talked about. Yesterday, February 17th, Amazon Games added a new set of servers in Europe, but I don’t know if that alone will solve the problems. Anyway, we have to keep following this story very closely.