Eduardo Leite is taken for granted in the PSD, and toucans demand dialogue and criticize choice – 02/18/2022 – Poder

The affiliation of Rio Grande do Sul governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) to the PSD to run for President of the Republic is taken for granted among toucans, who do not hide their disappointment, and among members of Gilberto Kassab’s party, where the atmosphere is one of enthusiasm.

The expectation is that the announcement can be made in the coming weeks. Kassab and Leite met on Monday (14), in São Paulo, when the director made the proposal.

Allies of the governor in the PSDB regret Leite’s departure, see damage to his political career and complain that they were not heard in what they consider a sudden move by the gaucho. Sought by the report, Leite’s adviser informed that the governor will not comment.

Leite’s advancement in the PSD still depends on the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), whom Kassab invited to be presidential by the party and who has not yet answered whether or not he is up for the venture.

Among politicians it is already clear that Pacheco will decline and, for that very reason, plan B has already been triggered with Leite. The senator has not engaged in his campaign so far.

Allies of the Senate president say there is no rush to give up and make way for Leite — the party window runs from March 3 to April 1.

This Friday (18), in an event at the Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Services of Caxias do Sul, Leite made it clear that he was not a candidate for reelection and was willing to run for the Plateau. He stated that it would be one of the last participations as governor.

“I don’t know if until the end of the year or until later, in March”, he amended. He criticized the re-election and spoke of passing the baton on.

“I have been asked by several people who understand that reelection would be interesting. And I thank you, that makes me proud. […] I understand that my mission was and is being accomplished in this period, and that we can pass the baton on, ensuring the continuity of the project”, he said.

“Yes, we are talking about creating an alternative with serenity, with tranquility. Politics is done by taking risks, we don’t go into adventure, but we understand that these are risks that can be taken. […] If it is indeed something consistent and we have support for it, I have the courage to make myself available to present an alternative path”, he added.

Kassab has already stated that the toucan fits the profile of a candidate for president. “He has conditions, he has prerequisites to be a candidate, he is young, he is respected, he has already shown that he wants to be president of the Republic,” he said.

“It has already shown that it has an alliance with the PSD in its state, in Rio Grande do Sul. It also meets an expectation of our party that our president has independence in relation to this government”, completed Kassab.

Tucanos say that, since the meeting with the PSD president, Leite has not talked to his allies in the PSDB to receive advice or give satisfaction, which caused discomfort in the wing that supported him in the primaries against the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), internal contest winner.

Part of the pro-Leite toucans report disappointment with what they consider a gesture of immaturity by the 36-year-old governor, whose political assets are precisely youth and novelty.

The natural path, say these allies, would be to run for re-election in Rio Grande do Sul and be hailed as a PSDB presidential candidate in 2026.

But there are those who agree with Leite in the sense that there may not be another opportunity for a campaign to the Planalto and that the gaucho may have a chance in a fragmented and stagnant third way scenario in the polls.

In the lecture this Friday, Leite made clear his assessment of taking advantage of the favorable occasion. “Look, passing a saddled horse is no longer easy. Passing two, you can’t despise it”, she said.

The allies’ demand is for Leite not to abandon his PSDB group, which could even help him in an eventual PSD campaign.

Still in the opinion of some toucans close to the governor, however, he loses politically by breaking his word – Leite promised not to leave the PSDB if he lost the primaries and has always emphasized his trajectory in a single party since he was 16 years old.

Behind the scenes, the conversation is that Leite could no longer accuse Doria of being a traitor after allying with the PSD. Turning his back on the PSDB and with his confidence in the political world shaken, Leite would have difficulty attracting allied parties and could campaign in isolation, according to party leaders.

Currently, MDB, União Brasil and PSDB have an agreement to seal a single candidacy for the Planalto.

as showed the sheetDoria indicated that he was willing to submit his candidacy to the will of an eventual federation between these parties – which today tend more towards senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) than towards the toucan.

There is also a distrust of the other leaders of third way parties with Kassab in the equation. In their view, the PSD president, who should support Lula (PT) in the second round and even admitted doing so in the first, is articulating in favor of the PT by fragmenting the third way.

In practice, Leite, like Pacheco, would be a buffer candidate for Kassab to negotiate with the PT. PSD members, however, see their own candidacy as the best strategy to expand the bench of federal deputies.

In addition, the party set up platforms in the states to support the presidential campaign – with Alexandre Kalil in Minas Gerais and Felipe Santa Cruz in Rio de Janeiro.

PSDB president Bruno Araújo reacted to the meeting between Leite and Kassab, tweeting that the gaucho owes toucans his entry into the national public scene.

The governor “was elevated to national politics by an important investment of trust and prestige of several national leaders of the PSDB in the primaries”, he said.

“The gaucho voter has always demanded a lot of firmness of positions from their leaders and Eduardo is firm. He won’t leave any margin for his voters to doubt these positions with the mismatched information that circulates. The neighbor’s grass is not always the greenest”, completed in Tuesday’s post (15).

Today the PSDB leadership admits that Leite is leaving. In recent weeks, he had been giving mixed signals about his future in politics.

On the 8th, he participated in a dinner with toucans who supported him in the primaries to discuss ways for the party in the face of Doria’s high rejection.

There, those present considered ways of overthrowing the São Paulo candidate, replacing it with Leite’s or even supporting an outside name, such as Tebet. The general assessment was that no one should leave the PSDB.

Last Saturday (12), Leite participated in a major PSDB event in Rio Grande do Sul, with the presence of President Araújo, and admitted to running for reelection in the state, although he promised that he would govern only four years.

“You know my conviction about re-election. […] But I am also convinced that we cannot allow the state to be lost,” Leite said at the event.

“I want to thank you so much for the messages that are addressed to me about staying, about not stopping, about going forward. I want to tell you that you don’t have to ask me to stay, because I will never leave. You don’t have to ask me not to stop, because I I won’t stop,” he said.

Leite joined his deputy, Ranolfo Vieira Júnior, with the PSDB to run for Palácio Piratini, but the candidacy is viewed with suspicion among toucans.

Therefore, for members of the PSDB, Leite should ignore his promise, give in to re-election calls and ensure that the party keeps Rio Grande do Sul instead of going to a national election with the politically disorganized state.

After the back-and-forth, Leite this week indicated that he wanted to participate in the national election and said he was demanded by politicians and other parties. He also made it clear that he is not a candidate for re-election.

“I do not intend to participate in the process to disperse forces that may be alternatives to this polarization that is there. But, if there is an understanding of a representative group that I can make some contribution, I feel in a position to participate in this national process” , said Leite.

“On the local issue, I maintain my position critical of reelection. […] I didn’t signal that I would run for reelection, what I did at the PSDB event, demanded by our base and our militancy, was that we are not going to stop leading this process. I will participate as a political agent so that we can build a strong candidacy that maintains this project that is working in Rio Grande do Sul. […] I will work so that we can leverage another candidacy”, he added.

Members of Doria’s campaign say that Leite, if he migrates to the PSD, is following the path of the old politics and is guided by what they consider greed for power. They also doubt that the gaucho has had an expressive result at the polls since he lost the tucan internal election.

The governor himself, however, is the target of resistance in the PSDB. Tucanos demand that he improve his indexes – Doria has about 4% in the polls – and attribute to him the eventual failure of the party in the elections, with a stampede of deputies in the window and a decrease in the bench.

The federation with MDB and União Brasil has little chance of succeeding, but the coalition is already set – with Tebet as the favorite candidate under current conditions.