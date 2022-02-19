Find out how much Warren Buffett invested in fintech

Many already know that behind Nubank there is a great acquaintance in the investment universe, Warren Buffett. However, many wonder just how much the Omaha oracle had invested in Brazilian fintech.

Last Monday (14), in a record securities firm, Berkshire Hathaway (BERK34) announced that it had purchased $1 billion of Nubank’s Class A shares in the fourth quarter of 2021, while selling $1.6 billion and $1.3 trillion in Visa and Mastercard shares, respectively.

Buffett’s investment in Nubank

According to operating news agency Bloomberg, in June last year, Berkshire invested $500 million in Nu Pagamentos SA, buying 10% of the shares for sale ahead of the company’s IPO.

Another revelation is made in a document sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the regulatory body for the American market. The billionaire informed that he made a new acquisition of shares in the Brazilian digital bank in the fourth quarter and that his share is already worth US$ 1 billion.

On December 31, the date referred to in the document sent to the SEC, Buffet held 2.3% of Nubank. On that date, his share value had doubled.

The sale of Visa and Mastercard shares may suggest Buffett’s approach to fintechs, a financial sector that has been growing in recent years, and even greater openness towards cryptocurrencies. Remembering that Nubank is known as a “crypto-friendly” digital bank, or “friendly to the crypto market”, in literal translation.

Even though Nubank does not yet accept transactions in crypto assets, Nubank’s investment unit, NuInvest, allows users to invest in crypto ETFs.

In 2018, during an annual shareholders meeting, Buffett expressed a certain animosity towards cryptocurrencies, calling them “rat poison squared”. At the time, the executive even said that “in terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say with almost certainty that they will come to a bad end”.

However, Buffett’s opinion may have changed. After all, the mega investor is not known for wasting investment opportunities.

