Fiori: Change in sight in global geopolitics

There is no longer a single “ethical criterion”, nor is there a single judge with the power to arbitrate all international conflicts, based on their own “table of values”. And it is no longer possible to expel the “new sinners” from the “paradise” invented by the Europeans, as happened with the legendary Adam and Eve. As this supremacy ended, it may be possible, or even necessary, for the West to learn to respect and live together peacefully with the “truth” and the “values” of other civilizations.

JL Fiori. The Myth of Original Sin, Ethical Skepticism and the Challenge of Peace. In: ______. (Org.). About Peace. Petrópolis: Editora Vozes, 2021, p. 464.

Two events shook the world stage at the beginning of 2022: the first was the ultimatum Russian, launched in mid-December 2021 and addressed to the US, NATO and EU member states, demanding an immediate NATO pullback in Ukraine, and proposing a complete overhaul of the “military map” of Central Europe, defined by the United States and its Atlantic Alliance allies after victory in the Cold War. The second was the “joint declaration” of the Russian Federation and the Republic of China, on February 7, 2022, proposing a “refoundation” of the world order established after the Second World War and deepened after the victory of the USA and its allies. in the 1991 Gulf War. The two documents propose a “revision” of the status quo international, but the first contains immediate and localized objectives and requirements, while the second presents a true proposal for the “refoundation” of the interstate system “invented” by the Europeans. Both, however, are now pointing to a profound reconfiguration of the international system.

In the case of the “Russian ultimatum”, the immediate issue at stake is the incorporation of Ukraine into NATO, but the real underlying problem is the Russian demand to review the “losses” imposed on it after the dissolution of the Soviet Union1. After 1991, Russia lost 5 million square kilometers and 140 million inhabitants, but now it proposes to reduce these losses by expanding its influence in its strategic surroundings and removing the threat to its territory from NATO and the United States. This ultimatum was perfectly predictable and has been announced for a long time, at least since the “Georgia War” in 20082. The big news now is that the revisionist proposal of the Russians will have to advance without war, through an extremely complex chess game. , in which military and economic threats accumulate, but there should not be a direct confrontation, despite the propaganda and psychological hysteria provoked by the successive announcements of the “invasion that did not happen”, especially on the part of the United States and England. Russia won an immediate victory by getting all the other actors involved around a table to discuss the terms of its proposal. And most likely, their main demands will be answered, without invasion or war. Furthermore, the discussions highlighted the division between the Western powers and the lack of initiative and leadership on the part of the US government, which restricted itself to repeating the same threat as always, that it would impose new economic sanctions on the Russians if this happened. the invasion that was repeatedly denied by the Russians themselves, while the diplomatic initiative passed almost entirely into the hands of the Europeans. The United States did not receive the support it had hoped for from its old allies in the Middle East (not even Israel), Asia (not even India), and even Latin America (not even Brazil). And what is worse, for the Anglo-Saxons, everything indicates that Germany will play a fundamental role in the diplomatic intermediation of the conflict, which would involve a rapprochement between the Germans and the Russians, with the immediate release of the Baltic Gas Pipeline that has always had American opposition. Aside from the fact that an eventual German diplomatic success in this conflict would give Germany a geopolitical centrality within Europe that would accelerate the decline of US influence among its European allies. In this sense, an “intra-European” diplomatic agreement would also be a defeat for the United States, but at the same time it is impossible to imagine that such an agreement could succeed without the support of the United States itself and NATO, which is in practice a “American Armed Forces”.

In the case of the document presented to the “international community” by Russia and China, on the 7th of February just passed, the specific and local claims of the two countries are well known and are of no greater importance in this context. The importance of the document goes far beyond this, because it is in fact a true “charter of principles” proposed for the appreciation of all the peoples of the world., containing some fundamental ideas and concepts for a “refoundation” of the international system created by Europeans four centuries ago. It is a document that requires careful reading and serious reflection, especially at this moment of dismantling of the “western bloc” and of division and internal fragility of the United States itself.

The first aspect that draws attention in this apparently unusual document is its defense of some values ​​very dear to the “Westphalian system”, such as its uncompromising defense of national sovereignty, and the right of each people to decide their own destiny, provided that they respecting the same rights as all other peoples. At the same time, the document also defends some of the most outstanding ideas of contemporary “liberal-internationalism”, such as its defense of a law-based international order, its enthusiasm for economic globalization and multilateralism, its defense of “climate cause” and sustainable development, and its unrestricted support for international cooperation in the field of health, infrastructure, scientific and technological development, the peaceful use of space and the fight against terrorism. From an academic and Western point of view, by the way, this “Russian-Chinese document” often recalls the internationalist idealism of a Woodrow Wilson, as much as it recalls, at other times, the nationalist idealism of a Charles de Gaulle.

But the surprising originality of this document is further enhanced by its universal and unrestricted defense of values ​​such as freedom, equality, justice, human rights and democracy. Especially when it assumes the defense of democracy as a universal value, and not as a privilege of any particular people or the joint responsibility of the entire international community, with the simultaneous recognition that there is not just one form of democracy, nor any “chosen people”. that can or should impose on others some superior model of democracy, as if it were a “revealed truth” by God. And it is at this point that the truly revolutionary proposal of this document becomes explicit: to accept once and for all that, at least since the end of the 20th century, the interstate system is no longer a monopoly of Europeans and some of their former countries. colonies, since it is now formed by several cultures and civilizations, and that none of them is superior to the others, much less has a monopoly on truth and morality.3. In other words, this Eurasian proposal for a new world order rejects any kind of “expansive universalism” or “catechetical”, but at the same time accepts the existence of universal values.4.

There would be nothing original in all this if such ideas were part of an academic text or a postmodern philosophical reflection, for example. What makes the difference in this document is not its multiculturalism; is the fact that this multiculturalism appears here as a claim and a universal proposal presented and sustained by the second largest atomic power in the world, and the second largest market economy in the world. Even more, let it be a proposal supported by a power that is part of the genealogical tree of Western civilization and, at the same time, by a power and a civilization that does not belong to this same matrix, nor had any type of catechetical vocation. Yes, because China got rid of its millenary Empire and only became a national state at the beginning of the 20th century; and it was only at the end of the 20th century that it was fully integrated into the interstate system, incorporating itself into the capitalist world economy with extraordinary speed and success. Since then, the Chinese national state has behaved like all other European states, but China has never had any kind of official religion, and has never set out to be a universal economic, political or ethical model – and therefore has never set out to catechize the rest of the world. On the contrary, China seems to make a point of relating to all peoples of the world regardless of political regimes, religions or ideologies, even when it is absolutely inflexible with regard to the national defense of its traditional values ​​and interests of its millenary civilization.

Therefore, if it is the case of speculating about the future of this “new era” that is being born, it is necessary to be clear that China is not proposing to replace the United States as the articulating center of some type of new “universal ethical project”. . Everything indicates that the advance of this new “multi-civilizational era” can no longer be reversed, nor is there any way to return the world system to its previous situation, of complete Eurocentric supremacy. “And even if the axis of the world system has not yet shifted entirely to Asia, what is certain is that a new ‘balance of power’ has already been established that displaced the previous hegemony, from the universal project and from the ‘catechetical expansionism’ of the traditional Greco-Roman and Judeo-Christian5.

