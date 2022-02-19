Fluminense vs Volta Redonda: see where to watch, embezzlement, lineups and refereeing | carioca championship

Fluminense and Volta Redonda face each other this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio Luso-Brasileiro, for the eighth round of the Campeonato Carioca, with different objectives. While Tricolor defends the lead and can guarantee the mathematical classification for the semifinal with three rounds to spare, Voltaço tries to score the second consecutive victory to move away from the relegation zone. The ge follows the match in real time – CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW.

Fluminense has a great moment in Carioca. The team comes from six straight wins, two of them in classics, and can stamp its early classification in case of victory. If they win the game, they will go to 21 points and, of the teams outside the G-4, it can only be reached by Boavista, which in this round will only enter the field on Monday, against Resende. Saquarema’s team, however, was punished this week with the loss of seven points in TJD-RJ, for irregular lineup.and will attempt to appeal.

Volta Redonda’s situation is quite different on the leaderboard. With five points in six games, the team occupies the 10th place and fights not to fall. However, the team led by Neto Colucci comes from victory – the only one so far – before the duel with Fluminense. Last Wednesday, Voltaço thrashed Audax 4-0 against Raulino de Oliveira. Against a Flu without maximum strength, the Steel City team tries to pack in the competition and distance itself from the relegation zone.

Fluminense – coach: Abel Braga

The match will be the last of the team before the confrontation with Millonarios, from Colombia, next Tuesday, for the Pré-Libertadores, so the tricolor commander will spare parts that started playing the classics against Flamengo and Botafogo – the exception is goalkeeper Marcos Felipe. With that, who should win his first chance as a starter in 2022 is Goose. The Fluminense embarks shortly after departing for Bogotá, where it will undergo acclimatization at an altitude of 2,552m above sea level.

Possible lineup: Marcos Felipe, Calegari, Manoel, Luccas Claro and Pineida; Wellington, Nonato, Ganso and Nathan; Arias and Cano.

Who is out: Luan Freitas (right knee), John Kennedy (right foot), Marlon (right knee) and David Duarte (left thigh).

David Braz.

For the match, coach Neto Colucci will be able to count on midfielder Marcos Júnior, who returns from suspension and was replaced by Pedro Thomaz in the rout over Audax. On the other hand, defender Dilsinho is suspended and must give way to Davison or Grasson in the defensive sector.

Possible lineup: Luiz Felipe, Júlio Amorim, Alemão, Davison (Grasson), Aílton, Marcos Júnior (Pedro Thomaz), Tinga, Caio Vitor, MV, Pedrinho and Lelê

Who is out: dilsinho (suspended), Luiz Paulo (injured) and Bruno Gallo (injured).

Tinga, Grasson, Júlio Amorim and Neto Colucci.

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães

Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães Assistant 1: Thiago Gomes Magalhães

Thiago Gomes Magalhães Assistant 2: Rafael Gomes Rosa