Ford sells first batch of Maverick in 24 hours – 02/18/2022

Ford announced the closing of the sale of the first batch of Maverick in just 24 hours. The model was launched this week in Brazil and is available in the single Lariat FX4 version, for R$ 239,990. The first 300 buyers of the pickup begin to receive the vehicle within 60 days. The amount means just over R$ 71.9 million, not including the sale of parts, such as the hood and santo-antonio.

The automaker has opened a new batch for reservations at the brand’s dealerships across the country. The highlight of the model is its proposal for the segment, which combines versatility and robustness with a standard of comfort and drivability closer to SUVs. Maverick isn’t made for mud or extreme off-roading.

“This initial sale shows that customers received the truck’s proposal very well. It was made for a new profile of customers, who like pickup trucks but wanted a vehicle with more comfort and practicality for daily use and leisure, without giving up the sportiness”, reinforced Gustavo Gontijo, Ford’s sales director.

the mechanics

As a reminder, under the hood is a 253 horsepower 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine associated with an eight-speed automatic transmission with AWD traction and five driving modes. According to the manufacturer, the pickup goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds.

The bucket has a capacity of up to 943 liters and has the Flexbed system, to facilitate the transport of different loads.

Maverick also comes with the FordPass Connect connectivity system for remote commands, information and alerts via cell phone. It is also equipped with 17″ wheels, all-terrain tires and a visual architecture to be admired.

Some pampering. The utility offers automatic LED headlights, seven airbags, autonomous braking assistant with pedestrian and cyclist detection, auto start-stop, stability and traction control, reversing camera and keypad for opening the doors by code.