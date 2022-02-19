‘Forgotten money’: retirees will recover payroll discount | Economy

'Forgotten money': retirees will recover payroll discount
Retirees from the INSS (National Social Security Institute) and other workers who had undue discounts on payroll loans will be able to recover this money through the Values ​​Receivable System, popularly called ‘forgotten money’, from the Central Bank.

The amounts will be released in the second phase of redemption, whose consultation begins on May 2. There are about R$ 4 billion to be returned in this next stage.

The consultation is made on the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. For now, it only shows the amounts receivable in the first redemption step. To consult, it is necessary to inform the insured person’s CPF number and date of birth or, in the case of companies, the CNPJ and its creation date.

To receive the money, you must have a silver or gold level gov.br account. However, the systems to level up have been unstable in recent days.

The next step will also include queries for receivables in the following cases:

  • Resources from fees and installments of credit operations even if there is no term of commitment signed by the financial institution with the Central Bank;
  • Prepaid or postpaid payment account balances;
  • Accounts closed at brokers or securities dealers.

