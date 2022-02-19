Fortaleza x Bahia: 3 channels broadcast this Saturday’s game



Source: Disclosure

Bahia will enter the field at 5:45 pm this Saturday (19), against Fortaleza, for the sixth round of the Northeast Cup. The match will be played at the opponent’s home, at Arena Castelão, but the tricolor fan has three options to watch, either on TV or on the Internet.

Considered the main game of the weekend in the Northeast, the clash between tricolors will be shown to the whole country through ESPNon closed TV.

On open TV, the game will be shown by TV Aratu for the entire territory of Bahia. The comments are from the former goalkeeper, and tricolor idol, Emerson Ferretti.

Finally, the only option that allows you to watch all the Copa do Nordeste games: the pay-per-view of the competition: Northeast FCvia subscription with the following promotional packages for Bahia fans:

monthly package

Season package – more benefits

Unlimited access until the end of the season;

like the all matches of the Copa do Nordeste, some State and Northeast U-20 matches ;

; Automatic renovation;

All for only R$59.90

