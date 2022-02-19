Four people are shot dead in Lagamar, Fortaleza

Four people were shot dead in the late afternoon of this Friday, 18, in the Lagamar community, in the São João do Tauape neighborhood, in Fortaleza. Residents speak of slaughter, as they report that the victims had no chance of defending themselves. THE PEOPLE found that the bodies were in different places in the region, with one of them being further away from the others. The occurrences are related and the initial suspicion would be a confrontation between rival factions.

In the place, it was possible to notice a tense atmosphere, with many ammunition capsules scattered on the floor. The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was at the scene to certify the deaths. The Military Police and the Department of Homicide and Protection of the Person (DHPP) of the Civil Police were also called to the incident.

Two of the bodies found were in an alley on Rua Souza Pinto. The third body was found on José Buson Street and the fourth body was found on Captain Aragão Street, on the other side of the canal. The bodies will be examined and sent to the headquarters of the Forensic Expertise of Ceará (Pefoce).

In a note, the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) said that part of the Security Forces apparatus is employed, at the time of this latest update, to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the deaths. The incident is in progress and more information will be provided later, according to the folder. The number of deaths in the event was not disclosed and if the dead had had a chance to defend themselves, which would characterize a massacre.

The population can contribute to investigations by passing on information that helps police work. Complaints can be made to the number 181, the SSPDS Complaint Dial, or to (85) 3101 0181, which is the WhatsApp number, where complaints can be made via message, audio, video and photography. Information can also be forwarded to the DHPP phone (85) 3257 4807, which is also the Department’s WhatsApp. Confidentiality and anonymity are guaranteed.

