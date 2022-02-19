Four people are shot dead in Lagamar, Fortaleza

Four people were shot dead in the late afternoon of this Friday, 18, in the Lagamar community, in the São João do Tauape neighborhood, in Fortaleza. THE PEOPLE found that the bodies were in different places in the region, with one of them being further away from the others. The occurrences, however, are related and the initial suspicion is of confrontation between rival factions.

In the place, it was possible to notice a tense atmosphere, with many ammunition capsules scattered on the floor. The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was at the scene to certify the deaths. The Military Police and the Department of Homicide and Protection of the Person (DHPP) of the Civil Police were also called to the incident.

Two of the bodies found were in an alley on Rua Souza Pinto. The third body was found on José Buson Street and the fourth body was found on Captain Aragão Street, on the other side of the canal. The bodies will be examined and sent to the headquarters of the Forensic Expertise of Ceará (Pefoce).

THE PEOPLE contacted the Secretary of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS) and the Military Police of Ceará and is awaiting a response.

Updated at 7:29pm

