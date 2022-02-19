Free Fire ban in India? List of banned apps in 2022

Free Fire was banned in India: Garena Free Fire, one of the most popular battle royale mobile games that competes with the famous PUBG game, is no longer available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It was a very shocking moment for many Indian Free Fire players as Free Fire is the most popular battle royale game.

The Indian government has officially announced that Free Fire, along with 53 more apps, are banned due to suspected links to China.



Will Free Fire recover exactly like PUBG did? Well, to get that answer, you need to read the full article. In addition, we show you some tips that will help you download Free Fire.

The Ministry of the Interior suggested banning 54 Chinese mobile apps, including the famous game Garena Free Fire. It is interesting to note that Garena Free Fire is based in Singapore and the manufacturer is not based in China.

According to various sources and reports, the Indian government has banned these apps on the grounds that they pose a “threat to the security of the nation”. All banned apps were of Chinese origin. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will formally issue a notice to ban the operation of these apps in India.

A point worth noting is that Garena Free Fire is not a typical Chinese app, as it was originally developed by SEA Limited of Singapore. However, the company has not provided any explanation as to why its name is included on the government’s list of banned Chinese apps.



This game ban news brought a sad surprise to Garena Free Fire lovers. In September 2020, the government banned PUBG. And Garena Free Fire gained a strong fan base in a short time after PUBG Mobile was suspended.

Users who played Free Fire were able to play the game, but only with limited results. Users are experiencing problems logging into the game for the past 24 hours. Some speculated that technical issues prevented them from playing the game smoothly.

This is the list of 54 apps banned by the government of India.

According to the report released by the Ministry of Interior (MHA), the 54 Chinese apps that were banned are cloned versionsu Applications pose a threat to user privacy and security.

The Indian government acknowledged that the ban was necessary because these apps “pose a threat to the security of the country” and “could obtain various critical permissions” and “collect sensitive information about users”. According to the report, the latest set of applications listed above are believed to have captured real-time user information that is being misused and transferred to servers in hostile countries.

Last year, ADJ Naresh Kumar sent a letter to Prime Minister Modi in support of ending the free fire game. In its letter, ADJ asked the Indian government to ban the Garena free Fire Battle Royale Game because it has a negative impact on children and youth. The ADJ also stated that young people were spending their time for hours because of the games

Meanwhile, there are other security concerns as these apps are capable of performing spying activities by accessing the camera, microphone, accurate geolocation (GPS) and all activities similar to the banned apps of 2020.



