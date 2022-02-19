Freighter carrying thousands of luxury cars drifts after catching fire

A freighter carrying thousands of luxury vehicles from the Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini and Bentley brands, all belonging to the Volkswagen group, caught fire last Wednesday (16). The vessel left Germany for the port of Davisville, in the United States, and was adrift near the islands of the Azores, in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, the Panama-flagged Felicity Ace was carrying 3,965 cars, of which at least 1,110 are Porsche models. Volkswagen did not disclose the exact number of vehicles that were on board.























According to the Portuguese Air Force, the oil tanker Resilient Warrior helped in the rescue of the 22 crew members who were on the vessel. Then a military helicopter carried everyone safely away.

“The 22 rescued crew members were taken to a hotel on the island of Faial,” a spokesman for the Portuguese Navy told AFP, who said there were no injuries.

Portuguese authorities said that no outbreaks of seawater contamination were found as a result of the fire.

The owner of the cargo ship is studying a way to tow the vessel. The causes of the fire are still unknown.



