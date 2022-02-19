Freighter with 3,900 luxury cars catches fire in the Atlantic Ocean

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Freighter with 3,900 luxury cars catches fire in the Atlantic Ocean 3 Views

A cargo ship carrying 3,900 Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini cars caught fire near the Azores Island in Portugal, in the Atlantic Ocean. According to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, the “Felicity Ace”, of 200 meters, left Germany for the United States.

Flying a Panamanian flag, the freighter would drive the luxury vehicles from Emden, Germany, to Davisville, Missouri, United States. The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, but until Thursday (17/2), the ship was still adrift, with the presence of flames.

There were 22 sailors on board the vessel, but all were evacuated unharmed on Wednesday (2/16), when the fire broke out.

A Porsche spokesperson told the German press that the estimate was that around 1,100 of the brand’s vehicles were on the freighter. Bentley had shipped 189 cars, and Audi also had vehicles on the ship, but did not specify how many.

“First of all, we are relieved that the crew members are doing well. Several of our cars are among the cargo on board the ship. There are no further details on the specific cars affected at this time. We are in close contact with the shipping company and will share more information in due course,” said a Porsche spokesperson.

Volkswagen confirmed that the manufacturer was in contact with the carrier responsible for the rescue. “[…] We are working with local authorities and the transport company to investigate the cause of the incident.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Who is the woman who left her husband for a new partner after threesome

American Theresa Rose gained notoriety after telling her story to The New York Post. She …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved