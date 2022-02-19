French president’s wife denounces two women for rumors about their sex

Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, has denounced two women in court for falsely claiming on the Internet that she is a transgender woman – a judicial source told AFP on Friday (18), confirming a report by broadcaster M6. .

The denounced women present themselves as “medium” and “independent journalist”. The latter became one of the main disseminators of history.

Last December, both shared photos of the first lady and her family on the “medium”‘s YouTube channel.

For several months, messages have appeared on social media claiming that Brigitte Macron, whose birth name is Trogneux, is actually a transgender woman whose name was Jean-Michel.

According to this false news, a large operation would have been mounted to hide Brigitte’s true identity. The controversy is accompanied by more serious accusations – of pedophilia – against Macron’s wife.

The first hearing will take place on June 15, at the Paris Court, added the judicial source.

According to the M6 ​​network, Brigitte Macron’s three children also denounced these facts for violation of privacy, violation of personality rights and violation of image rights.

