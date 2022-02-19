Gabigol testifies and confirms monkey screams

Flamengo striker Gabigol testified today in an investigation by the Court of Sports Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJD-RJ) that investigates the accusation of racial slur by a Fluminense fan in a classic valid for the fourth round of the Carioca Championship.

By videoconference, the player stated that his family members were present at the scene and had the “same perception” when the “monkey” scream occurred, said as Gabi was heading to the locker room. Gabigol even used the terms “indignation, revolt and a lot of sadness” when referring to the episode.

The racist insults took place at half-time, when Gabigol was heading to the tunnel that gives access to the changing rooms. Fluminense, on the other hand, sent the TJD-RJ a request for an investigation “to investigate the facts regarding the video published shortly after Sunday’s game”.

“He informed that at halftime of the match, still heading to the tunnel that gives access to the locker room, he heard several cursing and offensive words, especially monkey screams directed at him; that at that moment, due to the heat of the game, he was unable to identify the author of the words, however. , after the match, sought access to the recordings made at the place, where he could confirm what he had noticed. Asked in which sector of the stadium were the fans who uttered the insults and offensive words, the athlete informed that he does not know how to indicate the name of the sector , as he played few matches in that stadium and is not familiar with the nomenclature of the sectors, however he was able to say that the fans were in the sector located above the tunnel that gives access to the locker room, where there were fans identified with the Fluminense shirt” , says an excerpt from the player’s testimony.

Lawyers from Fluminense, André Valentim, attorney general of TJD-RJ, and Rafael Fernandes Lira, auditor processing the investigation, were also on the video call in which Gabi participated.

Earlier, Gabriel Barbosa used social media to speak out again against racism.