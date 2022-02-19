Gasoline prices can drop up to R$3; understand what it takes to reduce

Senate analyzes two proposals that could result in savings for consumers, but should impact state revenue and require the creation of a fund to stabilize prices

Two projects that are on the agenda of the Federal Senate can reduce the price of fuels derived from petroleum. Together, they can provide savings of R$2 to R$3 per liter of gasoline for final consumers.

The estimate is part of the analysis of Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT), rapporteur of both matters that aim to lower the values ​​of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas. The texts address different ways to reduce fuel costs, but together they should further reduce the high prices that are recorded across the country.

If the projects were approved today, the average price of a liter of gasoline in Greater Florianópolis could drop from the current BRL 6.51 to up to BRL 3.51. However, it would depend on decisions of the state government.

For the vice president of Sindópolis (Florianópolis Retail Trade Union of Mineral Fuels), Joel Fernandes, the fixed amount for ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) would be one of the effective ways to reduce prices at gas stations that charge above the regional average.

“If the government decides to reduce the percentage charged, then it will reduce the cost of gasoline. But, if the State does not give up the revenue, there is no way to reduce the value of fuel at the pumps”, argued the president.

Position of the Santa Catarina government

The Secretary of State for Finance of Santa Catarina informed that it will not yet comment on the projects under analysis by the National Congress, and that it will only take a position after the sanction or advance of the proposals.

In Santa Catarina, the rate adopted is 25% on gasoline and 12% on diesel. Since October of last year, the PMPF (Weighted Average Price to Final Consumer) of gasoline in the State has been at R$ 5.77 and for diesel at R$ 4.62.

At the end of January, the governors decided to extend the ICMS freeze on fuel for 60 days. The measure lasts until March 31.

Currently, the collection of the state fuel tax is based on the market price. When prices rise, there is an increase in ICMS and, consequently, in collections. With the approval of one of the projects evaluated by the senators, the amount charged would be fixed for each liter of fuel.

Fixed ICMS for each State

This Friday (18), Jean Paul Prates must present a new opinion on the Complementary Law Project 11/2020. The purpose of the article is that the ICMS rate be charged based on a fixed value per liter, and no longer on the market value.

However, as this tax is the responsibility of the States, the federation units will have to stipulate the fixed amount of the tax. “The parameters, the states that will define. Are you going to get the price (of fuel) of the last ten years (for example)”, explained the senator to the R7 portal.

Project originated in the Chamber

The original project was developed in the Chamber of Deputies and presented in February 2020. However, as it was amended by the rapporteur in the Senate, it will have to return to the House if approved.

Previously, in the text approved by the deputies, the calculation took into account the last two years of the national average price fixed by the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) to base the rate.

Prates said during a session on Tuesday (15) that the text was changed to have greater receptivity in the Senate. “We want to accelerate as much as possible, give as many options as possible, to lower prices soon”, he guaranteed.

price stabilization

This Thursday (17), Prates presented a favorable report to the Bill 1.472/2021, which creates a fund to stabilize the prices of oil products and institutes an export tax on crude oil.

With the Petroleum Price Stabilization Fund, variations in the value of a barrel of the product and exchange rate increases will not be passed on directly to the final consumer.

According to the article, domestic prices of diesel, gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas will be based on average international market prices, domestic production and import costs.

Voting of subjects

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco postponed voting on the two bills on fuel prices. They should be appreciated at next Tuesday’s session (22).

The proposals would be voted on this Wednesday (16), but the president evaluated that the senators needed more time for a “full alignment”.