Gigantic whale approaches tourists, gets kisses and then gets wet general – News

A very friendly gray whale used part of its huge head to interact with a group of tourists on a boat. The interaction was so long that there was time for her to win kisses from several of them and then say goodbye with a jet of water.

The enchanting moment was filmed on February 1 by American adventurer Alex Banky in Magdalena Bay, Mexico.







The huge animal approaches the boat, mouth bared, as if waiting for tourists to pull over. And then it leaves, not without first getting them all wet.





“It was a magical and unique experience”, described Alex, in an interview with the agency Compass.

“I’ve seen whales before, but from afar. I’ve had some closer interactions with humpback whales off the coast of India, but nothing like this”, completed the adventurer.

Alex believes the mammal was about 15 m and weighed 30 tons, and described it as “soft, smooth to the touch and a little rubbery”, with a “clean smell of the sea”.



