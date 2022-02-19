GOL flights between Uruguaiana and Guarulhos, with ATR-72, will start in April

VOEPASS ATR-72, which will fly GOL





In November 2021, GOL Linhas Aéreas announced the start of operations in four new regional destinations in Rio Grande do Sul, in 2022: Uruguaiana, Pelotas, Santo Ângelo and Santa Maria, in addition to the three already covered in the state – Porto Alegre, Caxias do Sul and Passo Fundo.

This year, these four cities will have direct flights to the São Paulo/Guarulhos international airport, one of the Company’s main hubs, facilitating Customer access to all of GOL’s domestic air network and international connections.

This Friday, February 18th, ticket sales for the Uruguaiana (URG)-Guarulhos (GRU) route will begin, to be opened on April 26th.

After the opening of the Guarulhos-Pelotas (PET) route on January 17, GOL’s next step is the opening of its base in Uruguaiana, a new and important destination that is the result of the partnership between the Company and VOEPASS.

There are three weekly frequencies available to Customers: on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, both outward and inbound. Tickets to/from Uruguaiana are sold exclusively by GOL, and flights are operated by the partner company with the ATR-72 aircraft, with capacity for 68 passengers.





“Uruguaiana is an important step for GOL to increase regional expansion in a state that, today, is already one of the best served by the Company: Rio Grande do Sul. consequently with Brazil and the world, it is a way to contribute to the development not only of the region, stimulating new businesses and the generation of wealth, but of the entire country”, says Bruno Balan, Strategic Planning Manager for Air Mesh at GOL .

“It is a partnership that has already worked. We already have the Guarulhos-Pelotas flight in operation with GOL. In April, it will be Guarulhos-Uruguaiana. In just over three hours, the passenger will be able to take off from Uruguaiana and land in São Paulo, in a direct flight, connecting the border between Brazil and Argentina with the economic heart of Brazil. And, still in 2022, we will also have direct connections between São Paulo and the cities of Santo Ângelo and Santa Maria”, celebrates the president of the Parliamentary Aviation Front of Rio Grande do Sul, deputy Frederico Antunes, who is from Uruguaiana.

Check the frequencies and times for Uruguaiana (RS) below:

Another three new GOL destinations in the state

Uruguaiana-Guarulhos is GOL’s second new route in Rio Grande do Sul to be inaugurated in 2022. The first was Pelotas-Guarulhos, opened on January 17, with four round trips per week on flights operated by the Company with the Boeing 737-700, with capacity for 138 passengers.

At the beginning of the second semester, the city of Santo Ângelo (GEL) will receive direct flights to Guarulhos operated by GOL with the same Boeing 737-700 aircraft, as of July 4th.

The Santa Maria (RIA)-Guarulhos (GRU) route, as well as Uruguaiana, is a partnership between GOL and VOEPASS, and operations will begin on October 26, 2022.

