GPS Group (GGPS3) announces purchase of Ormec Engenharia

The GPS Group (GGPS3) informed the market this Friday that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of all the shares issued by Ormec Engenharia by Top Services, a subsidiary of the company. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Ormec provides logistics, maintenance and industrial cleaning services, with a strong presence in the states of Pará, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, in addition to other states, and recorded gross revenue of approximately R$ 209.6 million in the period twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

The agreement related to the acquisition was signed yesterday (17), and the conclusion of the acquisition is subject to the fulfillment of the usual obligations and conditions precedent, including its submission for approval by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense – CADE.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Just over a month ago, in 2022, GPS had already acquired, through its subsidiary Graber Sistemas de Segurança, Force Surveillance and Force Serviços outsourced.

In 2021, the GPS Group bought 10 companies, movements driven by its initial IPO – in which it raised BRL 2.49 billion.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related