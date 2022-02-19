Health professionals give free support to SUS hospitals in the pandemic – 02/18/2022

A group of health professionals joined forces to voluntarily assist managements of SUS hospitals that encountered administrative difficulties amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

You volunteers decided to share their experiences in private hospitals with more resources, to improve the system and reduce inequality in access to good management practices.

The idea came when Fernando torellycorporate superintendent and CEO of HCor SP, needed to intercede for a public health unit that is a reference in the care of people with covid-19. From there, it never stopped.

Fernando explained to echo that the hospital in question needed the acquisition of a CT scanner. With the help of the administrator, the equipment arrived at the unit.

“It was an important support to make the purchase of equipment viable. From there, the idea of ​​donating hours of work to carry out voluntary consulting to the SUS emerged. and some Brazilians who live abroad, showed interest in also participating in the project”, he said.

Fernando Torelly, from HCor SP, started the action after helping the hospital to get a tomography Image: Disclosure

There are already 600 volunteers

The group then transformed the project into a non-profit association (Association of Health Volunteers), which will contribute to the qualification of SUS management through free consultancy offered to hospitals by specialized professionals.

Although it deals with hospital centers, the Voluntários de Saúde group is formed by practically all the formations that work in many health organizations in Brazil. Currently, around 600 volunteers make time for the initiative.

They are professionals in the areas of assistance, commercial, people management, legal and compliance, strategy and governance, operations, information technology, innovation, project management, medical, financial, infrastructure and engineering, supplies, quality and safety, and marketing and communication.

“We created a LinkedIn page with information on how an institution can request our support. We already have eight hospitals in the consulting process with 13 projects. The main projects we support are strategic planning implementation; support in preparing the hospital for the accreditation; support in the diagnosis of the economic-financial situation; actions to improve quality and safety; and project management”, listed Torelly.

Partnerships and agreements

The group of volunteers enters into partnership agreements with some organizations and companies to obtain support with financial and technological resources and increase the capacity to help.

“We have already finalized diagnoses in some hospitals to subsidize improvement actions in practically all areas. We have also delivered proposals for strategic plans”, he said.

Fernando Torelly believes that it is gratifying to be able to contribute voluntarily to democratize good management practices and to participate in a project that is growing every day and is structured in a more qualified way.

Administrator Ruth Dornelles is also working on the project. According to her, what they are taking to hospitals is the possibility of qualifying information and records — which, in the group’s understanding, is precisely what can make a difference in their decision-making.

“We are taking a method so that they can better plan and organize their processes. But without interfering in the decisions, which will always belong to the institution”, he said. “I think that we are taking an air of renewal, of rethinking what we are doing in terms of organization and management”, he pointed out.

To help the project, simply access the initiative’s profile on LinkedIn.