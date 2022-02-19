On an official trip to Budapest, Hungary, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) visited one of the memorials to the Jews killed in World War II, Shoes on the Danube (Shoes on the Danube, in Portuguese).

Em vídeo postado no Twitter pelo filho Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), o presidente da República diz: “Quem acha que a história pode não se repetir está completamente enganado. History can repeat itself, even worse.”

president @jairbolsonaro speaks before memorial to Jews killed in World War II. pic.twitter.com/RQE434Z0YB — Eduardo Bolsonaro🇧🇷 (@BolsonaroSP) February 18, 2022

The president spent Thursday (17/2) in the Hungarian capital, after a visit to Russia. In Budapest, he met with the country’s president, János Áder, and with the prime minister, Viktor Orbán.

The visit to the memorial was not included in the president’s public agenda. Bolsonaro returned to Brazil on Thursday night.

Shoes on the Danube

Opened in 2005, the memorial honors the Jews killed by militiamen of the fascist organization Arrow Cross between 1944 and 1945. They are iron sculptures representing 60 pairs of shoes in the style of the last century. There are male, female and child models.

The sculptures represent the shoes left behind by Jews on the banks of the Danube River. Jews were forced to strip naked and shot in the back, leaving only their shoes. The bodies were washed away by the current of the river.