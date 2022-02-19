How do people who live over 100 eat – 02/19/2022

Sardinia in Italy, Okinawa in Japan, Loma Linda in the United States, Icaria in Greece and Nicoya in Costa Rica. These five regions have in common a high rate of people living beyond 100 years. These are called “blue zones”.

This concept emerged based on a study by American journalist Dan Buettner, from National Geographic, in conjunction with researchers and scientists at the National Institute on Aging, in the United States. They found that people in these places lived longer than average, as well as having fewer heart problems and less dementia — in the case of the Greek island, there were almost no cases.

After visits and expeditions, Buettner and his team noticed some similarities: These people are naturally active during the day, and they live with a sense of purpose.

“It was observed during the research that only about 20% of the time we live is dictated by genes; the rest depends on epigenetic factors, that is, lifestyle and the environment”, explains Adiel Rios, master in psychiatry. from Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and researcher at the USP Institute of Psychiatry (University of São Paulo).

In addition to a life with less stress, these people also share a similar diet, which gives priority to what is of plant origin, not using processed foods or sugar. And isn’t it that feeding for a longer life is simpler than it seems? Here’s how to eat like centenarians.

eat beans

Beans are cheap and affordable options that are rich in protein and fiber. In the blue zones, they consume at least one cup of this grain a day. In Brazil, the varieties are large: there are black, white, carioquinha, fradinho, in addition to “cousins”, such as chickpeas and lentils.

“They are very rich in B vitamins, which help with tiredness and fatigue, in addition to being a good source of iron, preventing anemia”, explains Larissa Carvalho, nutritionist at Hospital São Domingos, in Maranhão.

Include cruciferous vegetables

Among them are kale, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and several others. They are rich in vitamins A, B1, B2, C, K, as well as minerals such as calcium, iron and potassium. That’s why they are important in reducing the risk of cancer, heart disease and still give a greater feeling of satiety due to the high amount of fiber.

“There is no consensus that this can increase longevity. But there is a prevention of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, that foods with more vegetarian options would be interesting”, says Carvalho.

Decrease consumption of red meat

This is one point that residents of these regions had in common: their diet was mostly plant-based. They still consume red meats, but not regularly, and also not as the main dish.

“By having longer amino acid chains than vegetable proteins and also more saturated fats, these foods require more work from the body for the metabolic process. They also offer a greater risk of developing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, in the case of excessive consumption”, emphasizes Marcella Garcez, director of the Brazilian Association of Nutrology.

Hydrate yourself… with water

We all know the importance of this liquid for our lives, but we often don’t hydrate ourselves the way we should. Adequate consumption helps pump blood to our heart, as well as being essential for kidney functions.

In the blue zones, inhabitants drink more water than any other liquid, such as soft drinks and processed drinks. Even without ceasing to include coffee or tea in everyday life, the golden rule is to always choose the purest option — which can work for us too.

“The ideal average consumption of water per day for an adult person is approximately 2 liters or 8 glasses, but as this amount can vary, due to several factors, one way to control it is to see the color of the urine, which should be yellow. clear,” says Garcez.

Include nuts in the diet

Here in Brazil we have no shortage of oilseed options: we have Brazil nuts, cashews, walnuts, almonds, pistachios, peanuts and an infinite variety. They are perfect for afternoon snacks, mixing with yogurt or pieces of fruit. The ideal is to consume only 30 g per day.

“They are good sources of fat, in addition to satisfying hunger and helping with intestinal function. All of them have vitamins and help prevent chronic diseases, and this can increase the likelihood of a longer life”, says Carvalho.

cut down on sugar

We all already know the harms of refined sugar and ultra-processed foods to the body. Excess consumption can lead to increased risk of obesity and diabetes, in addition to affecting various organs of the body.

Consuming this type of food in moderation is acceptable for those who have a balanced diet, but the ideal is to always sweeten it with more natural options, such as honey or fruit juice.