How to go up to the silver or gold level in the Gov.br app

Among the many uses of the Gov.br application, the newest one will allow Brazilians with money forgotten in the banks to be able to withdraw the amounts. But for that, you need to level up in the Federal Government app. In it, there are three levels: bronze, silver and gold.

Each level reflects how the account is created or expired. Some characteristics differentiate the levels, such as the degree of security (which data is validated and on which bases), services that can be accessed and digital transactions that can be performed.

Typically, every user starts with a bronze account. Going up, however, is quite simple and the Digital Look teaches you in the tutorial below!

Open the Gov.br application. If you don’t already have it, you can download it from the App Store, for smartphones with the iOS operating system, and the Play Store, for those with Android. Once you log in with your account, usually using your CPF and password, you will see the home screen. In it, there is just above the level of your account. Click on “Increase Level”.

Image: Reproduction

3. In this step it is possible to know the difference between the levels by clicking on each one. The functions are cumulative, that is, everything that has in bronze, has in silver, with other permissions, and the same happens in gold. Click on “Increase Account Level”.

Image: Reproduction

4. Next, the Gov.br application will highlight the instructions to perform facial recognition. If it is done with the Detran base, using your National Driver’s License (CNH) data, the level goes to silver. If the user already has the biometrics registered in the Electoral Justice, it goes straight up to the gold level. Click on “Do facial recognition”.

Image: Reproduction

5. The next step asks the user to frame the face for the app to validate the identity.

Image: Reproduction

6. If the records are up to date, the account level will be automatically validated. Now just press “I understand”.

Image: Reproduction

Ready! Now you know how to level up in the Gov.br app. At the silver and gold levels, it is possible to withdraw the money forgotten in the banks when the values ​​are released, in the month of March.

