How to read messages on WhatsApp without your contact finding out

All WhatsApp users have already faced the desire for anonymity. Although it is possible to camouflage the view of the message through the blue lines, the “online” can report you. Is it possible to read and reply to messages on WhatsApp without appearing “online”? The answer to that question is yes.

However, initially, it is worth noting that the application does not have settings to hide the status of active, or “online”. Anyone, even if not your contact, will be able to see the message. Likewise, everyone can see when you are typing text or recording audio. There are also no ways to hide messages that denounce your action.

The only official way to make this happen is by blocking the contact or replying to the message while disconnected from the internet. However, when you block or disconnect, you will not receive messages from that person. Generally, this is also not the intention of those who want anonymity.

External apps can help

There are some websites and apps that hide user status. So it is not possible to show when you are online or sending a message. However, for these software to work, you need to provide data from the application and your device. So be aware that none of these tools are recommended or approved by the messaging platform.

Still, if you want to risk it, there is the Unseen app, which allows you to read messages from various social networks and WhatsApp. In the settings it is possible to make the necessary authorizations.

Another tool available is the Flychat app that has the same function as the previous one. You can read and reply to the message through the alternative app itself.

alternative method

Even if there is no specific configuration within the messenger itself, it is possible to read the messages without being “online”. Incidentally, it is also possible to type and record messages “hidden”.

The first trick to read a conversation without reporting it’s online is through notifications. Just lower the notification bar to read the messages that are available on WhatsApp.

Airplane mode

In airplane mode you can read all the messages and listen to the audios that have already been downloaded. All this without changing your status. In fact, it is even possible to type and record messages without the contact knowing.

In this case, messages will be sent as soon as the connection is re-established. In other words, anonymity is guaranteed.