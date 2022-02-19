Hulk sends a message after being out of the Supercup team

Credit: Publicity/Atlético

In the preview of Atlético and Flamengo for the final of the Supercopa do Brasil, commentators from TV Globo, PVC, Paulo Nunes and Maestro Júnior made a kind of ideal selection with players from both teams. Main name of Brazilian football in 2021, Hulk ended up being left out of the relationship, which caused many complaints from Galo fans.

This Friday, at a press conference, the Atlético striker was asked if he caused any discomfort. Very calmly, Hulk replied that his preference is to be in the ‘champion photo’.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. I’d rather not be in the top eleven, but be in the champion picture. That’s what I’m going to focus on, being in the champion photo with my teammates,” said Hulk.

Hulk is the great hope of the athleticans. In 2021, he was the protagonist of the main titles of Galo. With 72 games, he has 40 goals and 13 assists. During this period, he won the title of the Campeonato Mineiro, the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil. On Sunday, he wants one more.

– My biggest focus is to surpass myself every year, to surpass myself every day. I don’t try to overcome any opponent, I mean on an individual level. I try to overcome myself. I’m looking for it faster, of course getting old, but taking care of myself so that tomorrow I’ll be better than today.

Atletico have doubt in the middle

Zaracho could be Atlético-MG’s biggest shortage for the weekend. After the derby against América, the Argentine complained of muscle pain and has been under the care of the medical department since then. This Friday, he did not go to the field, which increases his participation even more.