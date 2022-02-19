“I like”; Alexandre Praetzel chooses the ideal coach for Santos and stirs up fans on the web

With the departure of Fábio Carille from the command of the club, the board continues to look for a coach to command the team for the season

The coach Fábio Carille left the command of Santos in agreement with the direction of the club after the defeat last Thursday (17), by 3 to 2 against Mirasol, in a match valid for the seventh round of the Paulista Championship. At the beginning of the season, Alvinegro Praiano showed no evolution, compared to the previous season. In Paulistão there were two victories, three draws and two defeats, ranking second in the D group.

carille used social networks to say goodbye to the club and its fans: “This Friday, I, my committee and the board of Santos decided, by mutual agreement, not to continue the work that was being carried out. I arrived at Santos in 2021 with a difficult mission, but very honored and with a lot of desire to help the club get out of the delicate situation it was in, in the fight against a possible relegation, unprecedented in the club’s history. This was not the place for Santos and, with the help of the entire squad and the fundamental participation of the fans, we managed to put him in his rightful place”.

“We had good expectations for the sequel now in 2022, within the reality of the club, but for several factors they, unfortunately, were not confirmed. I leave grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the history of a club as big, traditional and important to Brazilian football as Santos. I thank the management, the players, everyone at the club and the fans, who were unconditionally by our side when we needed it most. Thank you, Santos!”, wrote in the publication.

after leaving Fábio Carille, some names are being speculated to command the team. Journalist Alexandre D Praetzel highlighted the ideal coach for the club this season: “A foreigner will take time to adapt. Dorival I like”, wrote on social media. Santos has a classic scheduled against Sao Paulo next Sunday (20), at 8:30 pm, at the Vila Belmiro.