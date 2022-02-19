“I thought it wouldn’t go forward”, says waitress in the Wassef case

posted on 02/19/2022 07:00 / updated on 02/19/2022 08:38



Danielle da Cruz Oliveira, ex-Pizza Hut waitress: fear of denouncing influential lawyer in Brasília – (credit: Arquivo Personal)

Still shaken by the situation of racism she suffered while working, Danielle da Cruz Oliveira, 19, feels relieved with the decision of the Justice to accept the complaint by the Public Ministry of the Federal District (MPDFT) against Frederick Wassef, lawyer for the Bolsonaro family. . In October and November 2020, the young woman was humiliated and offended by the accused at a pizzeria in a shopping mall in Lago Sul. Wassef became a defendant in court and will answer for crimes of racial slur, deeds and racism.

Unemployed, Danielle lives alone in São Sebastião. In an interview given to mail, last Friday (18/2), the young woman gave details of the case and told how she is living after the episodes of humiliation she has been through. “For a moment, I thought that the case would not go ahead, because I had not seen more news and no one was commenting anymore. When I found out, I was happy to know that I was not alone in this struggle and saw that they took the situation seriously,” she vented.

The first offense took place in October 2020. Danielle worked as a waitress at the pizzeria. The young woman says that, while attending Wassef, she was pulled by the arm by the lawyer. “He said he didn’t want to be attended to by me, that I was black and had a sly face,” she says. Danielle says that she had been through similar situations, but not in such an aggressive and offensive way. “I was just doing my job and I wondered why there were still people who judged us by our appearance. I was sad and shaken,” she says.

“You are a monkey”



On the first occasion, the young woman did not recognize that the client was Wassef, a well-known figure in national politics. Danielle only learned that it was the Bolsonaro family’s lawyer after he appeared again at the pizzeria in November. “When I saw him, I had my friend answer it and remained at the counter.”

While she was at the counter, says Danielle, the lawyer walked up to her and said the pizza was “shitty.” Then she asked if the employee had eaten the meal. Dissatisfied with the negative answer, the accused would have replied: “You are a monkey. You eat what they give you”. “This time I snapped back and said he was no better than anyone else because he was white,” he said.

Danielle reports that she was afraid to denounce him, precisely because Wassef was known and defended the family of the President of the Republic. “The one who encouraged me was my former manager. He heard the offenses and soon said it was a case of the police”, says Danielle.

For months, the young woman avoided leaving the house out of fear. A high school student, she received several calls from the school for not doing the activities. “My mother helped me a lot during this period. She solved problems. I even blocked all my social networks,” she recalls.

Indemnity



In the complaint sent by the MPDFT to the Court and obtained by the mail, prosecutor Mariana Silva Nunes, from the Center for Combating Discrimination (NDH), asks Wassef to compensate the victim in R$20,000, for personal damages, and R$30,000, as collective moral damages. This second amount will be donated to the institution that works in the fight against racial discrimination, to be indicated by the Public Ministry.

The prosecutor also demands that the accused participate in the Racial Equality Awareness course, taught by the MP in partnership with the University of Brasília (UnB). “In view of the above, notably because of the specific gravity of the present case, in which the victim, aged only 18, was repeatedly humiliated and offended by the accused, the Center for Combating Discrimination of the MPDFT manifests itself in the sense that the instruments of consensual justice are not necessary and sufficient for the reprobation and prevention of crimes”, says an excerpt from the complaint.

On Thursday (2/17), Judge Omar Dantas Lima, from the 3rd Criminal Court of Brasília, received the indictment. The lawyer’s defense will have 10 days to comment.

procedural fraud



To the mail, Wassef denied the accusations, said that there was “procedural fraud” and said that it was a case of “slanderous denunciation”. “I have never offended anyone. There is no such thing. They want the false testimony to be turned into a scandal to destroy me. I am the victim of a slanderous denunciation. The police never listened to me. They ignored three petitions in which I asked to be heard, to show that I am a victim of crime. Instead of offering a complaint, they returned the investigation. The police did nothing and shelved my investigation. There was also a change of prosecutor, who offered a complaint without there being anything in the file”, he said.

The defendant added: “The objective is to make the complaint to leak to the press and massacre the image of Frederick Wassef. The complaint was offered yesterday (Wednesday), received today (Thursday) in the late afternoon. that I denounce the crime of slanderous denunciation. The girl is not black. Prosecutor Mariana (Silva Nunes) simply went over the MP himself and offered the complaint”.

When consulted by the report, the defendant’s lawyer, Cleber Lopes, also took a stand. “Frederick Wassef’s defense is perplexed by the complaint offered by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, as there were pending steps in the investigation, which were, as they are, absolutely relevant to the clarification of the truth, which would show his (the defendant’s) innocence. violates the constitutional guarantee of defense, as the inquiry cannot be just an instrument that seeks to incriminate someone. We will go to the courts to rescue the Constitution”, he emphasized, in a note.

Read the full interview with attorney Frederick Wassef.



