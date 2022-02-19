Ibovespa breaks cycle of five weekly highs and closes below 113 thousand points; dollar accumulates fall of 7.8% in the year

The Ibovespa closed close to the lows of the day, in another session marked by fears of a war in Ukraine. Investor aversion to risky assets once again brought down Wall Street indices and contaminated the Brazilian stock exchange, which interrupted a cycle of five weekly highs.

At 112,879 points, the Ibovespa ended Friday (18) down by 0.57%, with a financial turnover of R$ 24.9 billion. For the week, the index fell 0.6%. It is worth remembering that, until yesterday, the Brazilian stock exchange had been on the rise for seven sessions, resisting concerns about the situation in Eastern Europe.

But tensions are rising, with pro-Russian separatists clashing within Ukrainian territory and diplomatic relations between the countries increasingly strained.

Tension between Russia and Ukraine may have a diplomatic outcome, but it should last for months, assesses UBS

For Rodrigo Franchini, the risk factor impacts business, but the price factor is also beginning to influence the stock exchange’s performance. “The price of Brazilian assets is still attractive, but not as much as it was when the index had 105 thousand points”, he says.

He believes that the foreign flow on the stock exchange may continue, but says that investors will take a better look at the criteria for evaluating Brazilian assets. “Of course, you have a re-pricing of the Exchange and entry evaluation criteria. And this leads to a reduction in flow, which adds to the current global risks”, says Franchini.

For Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria, the flow of foreign investment remains consistent, at around US$ 5 billion in February.

“What brings the market correction is much more uncertainty than actually bad news. The uncertainty is that it is difficult to price and what we saw this week was an adjustment of those uncertainties as the week started with the expectation that tensions would be resolved,” he says.

Espinhel also recalls that we are in a hot season of corporate balance sheets and these results end up interfering with prices.

Among the biggest rises on the Ibovespa, Cielo (LWSA3) shot ahead, rising 12.3%. The shares were boosted by news of the sale of the company’s stake in Merchant e-Solutions, for US$ 290 million.

The worst drop in the index today was Rumo (RAIL3), which presented the results for the fourth quarter. Despite strong volumes in the quarter, analysts highlighted margins impacted by rising fuel costs. RAIL3 is down 8.81%.

The commercial dollar closed down 0.52%, at R$ 5.14 in the purchase and sale. The American currency had its 6th consecutive week of decline and in the accumulated for the year it has already devalued 7.8%.

Dollar below BRL 5.20: the factors that explain the fall in the currency in the year and what to expect from now on

Futures interest oscillated between losses and gains throughout the day and ended the extended session with a slight drop: DIF23, -0.02 pp, at 12.36%; DIF25, -0.06 pp, at 11.40%; DIF27, -0.04 pp, at 11.30%; DIF29, -0.01 pp, at 11.47%.

In New York, stock exchanges had a session of strong volatility following mixed information about the situation on the Ukrainian border. The Dow Jones closed down 0.68% at 34,079 points; the S&P 500 fell 0.71% to 4,348 points; and Nasdaq fell 1.23% to 13,548 points.

