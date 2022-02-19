‘If Russia invades Ukraine again, we will impose unprecedented sanctions’, says US Vice President | World

US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Munich security conference on Saturday and confirmed that if Russia invades Ukraine again, the US and major NATO countries will impose unprecedented sanctions on Russia. .
Kamala Harris, US vice president, in a speech during the security conference in Munich on Saturday (19) – Photo: Andreas Gebert/Reuters
“We are going to target financial institutions and major industries. We are ready to respond to a possible invasion,” said the American vice president.
“As President Joe Biden said, the US, our NATO allies and our partners have been and are open to serious diplomacy. However, Russia says it is open to talk, but its actions do not match its words. Moscow continues to deny the diplomacy,” she added.
Biden during a speech early this Friday night (18). — Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
During the night of this Friday (18), US President Joe Biden confirmed that Putin is determined to invade Ukraine. He further confirmed that Russia will attack Kiev in the coming days.
“We have reason to believe that Russian forces will attack in the coming days, specifically the Ukrainian capital Kiev,” he said.
Speaking at the White House, the American said that news released to the Russian public that Ukraine was planning to launch an attack on separatist-controlled Donbass lacked evidence. For Biden, these claims defied logic.
- ‘Brazil seems to be on the other side’, says White House spokesperson about Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia
“All of this is consistent with the playbook the Russians used before,” Biden said. “This is also in line with the pretext scenario that the United States and our allies and partners have been warning about for weeks,” Biden continued. In other words, the allegation of a Ukrainian attack on the breakaway eastern region would be a way to justify an invasion by Moscow.
Munich Security Conference
The Russia v Ukraine theme became the central topic of the Munich security conference. In addition to Kamala Harris, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also spoke. For him, an attack by Russia on Ukraine would be a serious mistake.
Olaf Scholz speaking during the Munich security conference — Photo: ANDREAS GEBERT/Reuters
“Russia invading Ukraine would be a serious mistake. This would have political, economic and geostrategic costs. There is no justification for having more than 100,000 Russian troops on the border,” said the German government leader.