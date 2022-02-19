‘If Russia invades Ukraine we will block access to the London market’, says Boris Johnson | World

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference this Saturday (19) at the Munich security conference. In his speech, Johnson made it clear that more strategic sanctions are in place in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We must not underestimate the seriousness of what is at stake. We (major Western countries) have come together to create a very severe sanctions package. We are preparing through the European Union. If Russia invades its neighbor we will sanction important companies from there. We will make sure they don’t have access to money, mainly through the London market”, said the head of the British government.

“Britain is ready to defend Ukraine. We are sending ships, we have 2,000 troops in Poland and other countries as well. In addition, we have increased our presence on the east side, mainly in Cyprus. We also have 1,000 troops on hand to act if you have a humanitarian need,” added Boris Johnson.

He even positioned himself defending the integrity of democratic countries. For Johnson, Britain will always stand for freedom and democracy.

‘NATO is not a threat to Russia’

During the same speech, the British premier tried to reassure the world that NATO is not a threat to Russia, as President Putin has said.

“Since 2014, when there was the invasion of Crimea, NATO has not deployed troops east of Germany. There has never been any threat to Russia, we only respond to its troops at this point,” Johnson said.

“I would like to ask the Kremlin to de-escalate tensions. Everyone here at this conference shares this idea. We can still talk. We are willing to work and show President Putin the security he needs,” he added.

Russia’s European Dependency

Some European countries have a dependence on products traded by Russia, especially those derived from petroleum. Johnson also pointed to this dependence and said that solutions for the case have already been studied.

“We need to overcome Putin’s dependence on gas and oil. It is not easy, but we must do it. I was very happy to hear that Scholz might give up Nord Stream 2 if there is an attack,” commented the prime minister.

Understand what the “Nord Stream 2” pipeline is

Munich Security Conference

The Russia vs Ukraine issue was the most reported during most of the event. In addition to Boris Johnson, Kamala Harris and Olaf Scholz also gave statements about the conflict.

“As President Joe Biden said, the US, our NATO allies and our partners have been and are open to serious diplomacy. However, Russia says it is open to talk, but its actions do not match its words. Moscow continues to deny the diplomacy,” said Kamala Harris, US vice president.