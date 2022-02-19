‘Imperial family’ offers prayers to victims of Petrpolis – National

According to the Civil Defense, 218 people are still missing in Petrpolis (photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) In the midst of a tragedy that destroyed the city of Petrópolis, in Rio de Janeiro, and left more than 100 dead and more than 200 appeared due to the intense rains, the heirs of the Brazilian royal family, who still receive the “prince’s tax”, imposed created in the colonial period, offered prayers for the city’s residents.

Residents of Petrpolis, now devastated by the rains, pay their taxes like all other Brazilians. However, despite Brazil living in a Republic since 1889, those residing in the city still pay a tax created by Dom Pedro II, the laudmio, popularly known as the “prince tax”.

The tax is levied because the city was Dom Pedro II’s haven of leisure during Imperial Brazil, hence the nickname Cidade Imperial.

The “prince tax” was created at that time and established after the crown distributed lots of Fazenda do Crrego Seca to immigrants, in exchange, they had to pay a tax if they sold the property.

In other words, according to the laudmio, whoever sells properties and land in this region is obliged to direct 2.5% of the sale value to the descendants of the former imperial family. The fee is still paid by some residents of the most valued neighborhoods in Petrpolis.

Basically, the buyer can only receive the deed to the property when the tax is received. The amount must still be paid in sight, without the possibility of installment.

Today, the tax benefits the Orleans and Bragana family and, in Petrpolis, it is collected by the Petrópolis Real Estate Company, managed by heirs of the former royal family.

post tragedy letter

By means of a letter, the heirs of the Brazilian royal family sent ‘their prayers’ as help to the victims of the storm. “The imperial family, so closely linked to Petrópolis, is always ready to serve its people, offering our prayers and solidarity to all those who suffer. may it protect and encourage good people from Petropoli in this time of distress and need”, reads an excerpt from the letter.

Check it out in full:

Letter from the ‘Royal Family’ (photo: Social Networks/Reproduction)

The “Royal Family”

The Brazilian imperial family ruled the Empire of Brazil between 1822 and 1889, from the Independence of Brazil by Prince Pedro de Bragana, who was later acclaimed Emperor as Pedro I of Brazil, until the deposition of Pedro II during the Proclamation of the Republic, in 1889. .

Currently, the great-grandson of Princess Isabel, Dom Luiz de Orleans e Bragana is the head of the Imperial House of Brazil and first in line for the throne.

He is followed by the imperial prince of Brazil, Dom Bertrand de Orleans e Bragana, who turned 80 in December last year.

But why does the Brazilian imperial family still exist?

According to monarchists, the king never loses his majesty. That is, the descendants of the ancient monarchs insist on keeping their titles.

This action is common in countries that have eliminated the monarchy, such as Brazil, France, Italy, Germany and Russia.

Royalists even list who would be the king today, and what line would follow with the names of candidates to assume the non-existent throne after his death.