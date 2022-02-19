In Beyond the Illusion, Larissa Manoela struggled to record in a coffin: ‘Fragility’ · TV News

Larissa Manoela had to have a lot of self-control to record Elisa’s wake in Beyond the Illusion. The girl died at the end of the first week of the airing of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera, and her interpreter had to struggle to remain motionless in the coffin in her first recordings.

“I had to keep my breathing rate very low to be able to act. It seems easy, but being in a coffin as just a body that is there to make its passage is also acting. This scene challenged me in a very beautiful place, which is of a gigantic fragility and power”, highlighted the actress, in an interview sent to the press by Globo.

The sequence of Elisa’s death, with her clash with Matias (Antonio Calloni), the shooting and the farewell of Davi (Rafael Vitti), was also a challenge for the young actress. She stated that she needed the partnership with her co-stars to handle it. “Each one brought something to the construction of these characters. So, on stage, we connected and conveyed all the sensations through our characters.”

Elisa died, but Larissa Manoela is far from saying goodbye to Beyond the Illusion. In the next phase of the soap opera, the actress will give life to Isadora, the younger sister of her character in the first phase.

“She is the light of this path that ends up going out at the beginning of the story, and that’s why she comes as this Sun. Despite having this painful past, she has her focus, her pains and moments of tension too”, said Larissa. .

Sofia Budke, who played the youngest in this first phase of the serial, left an “amulet” for her co-star: a necklace with a heart pendant. The costume designer, Paula Carneiro, wanted the character to have an accessory that would become her trademark. The gift between actresses “fitted like a glove”.

“This is the key point of this construction. It’s something I carry from Elisa to Isadora and from Isadora to Elisa. It works for both of them. It’s a very special and beautiful object”, said the artist.

To differentiate the two characters, the actress recommended that the audience pay attention to the voice. While one showed sweetness, the other will bet on firmness. “I hope people understand that, in addition to the costumes and makeup, she also vibrates elsewhere. The voice, the arrival, the walk, the behavior, the posture, everything is more energetic”, concluded the actress.

In the second phase, Davi will work in weaving after suffering a train accident while escaping from prison. He will come across Isadora and be amazed at the appearance of the young woman, who is practically identical to Elisa. Soon, he will fall in love.

