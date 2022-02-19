In Beyond the Illusion, Violeta rescues Matias from shocks at the hospice: ‘Barbárie’ · TV News

Violeta (Malu Galli) will rescue Matias (Antonio Calloni) from the psychiatric hospital in Beyond the Illusion. The former judge will freak out again, and Leonidas (Eriberto Leão) will help calm him down. The woman will say that she won’t take her husband back to the sanatorium because she doesn’t like treatments, such as electroshock. “A barbarism!”, will shoot Heloísa’s sister (Paloma Duarte) in the six o’clock soap opera.

After accidentally killing Elisa (Larissa Manoela), Matias began to have delusions. Violeta was forced to commit her husband to an asylum, but the treatment will not improve the man’s condition. Upon returning home, he will continue to fight even with the wind.

In scenes that will air from this Monday (21) , Antonio Calloni’s character will hit himself on the head when imagining that there’s a little bird inside. Leonidas will try to help, putting on a song for the supposed canary to shut up. “Look! It’s working! The canary stopped!”, Matias will exclaim.

Violeta will then vent about her husband’s state of health. “Matias’s condition has evolved into dementia praecox. Now, he forgets things, people. And he still has these paranoid outbreaks!”, she will say.

Heloísa (Paloma Duarte) will advise her sister to hospitalize the former judge again. “I don’t have the courage. When he’s in crisis, he spends a few days in the sanatorium, but I think it’s inhuman to leave my husband locked up in such a place”, declares Isadora’s mother (Sofia Budke/Larissa Manoela).

Manuela (Mariah da Penha) will question whether electroshock is part of the treatment. “It’s true. It’s barbaric! It’s useless”, Violeta will admit, revealing the reason for doing her best to keep her husband from returning to the place.

Alessandra Poggi’s serial will be divided into two phases. The first is set in Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais, in the 1930s. The second takes place in the 1940s in Campos dos Goytacazes, Rio de Janeiro, after the murder of Elisa.

Unjustly condemned for the death of his beloved, the illusionist will escape from jail ten years later and will meet again Isadora, also played by Larissa Manoela, and will fall madly in love with her sister-in-law.

Learn all about the next chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#90 – What’s Next in the New Phase of Beyond Illusion” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations from Beyond Illusion.