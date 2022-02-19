In debate, Moro, Tebet and D’Ávila admit ‘agglutination’ for the construction of ‘third way’ | Elections 2022

The pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic Sergio Moro (Podemos), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Luiz Felipe D’Avila (Novo) admitted this Friday (18) that they can unite around the construction of a “third way” in the 2022 elections to defeat what they called “populism” and “polarization”.

Moro, Tebet and D’Avila participated this Friday in a debate promoted by the Business Leaders Group (Lide) and were questioned by businessmen on topics related to the elections. The three did not say, however, when this alliance could come to fruition.

Datafolha’s December poll shows that, together, the three pre-candidates account for 10% of voting intentions in the first round. This is because, according to the survey, Moro sums up 9% of intentions; Tebet, 1%; and D’Avila, 0%.

The same poll showed former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in first place in voting intentions, with 48%, and in second place, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 22%.

To the group of businessmen, senator Simone Tebet said that the population is “desperate” and that, therefore, it is already betting on the “less worse” candidate.

Also during the debate, Simone Tebet said it was not possible to know which of the three candidates, including her, Moro and D’Avila, “will touch people’s hearts”. “The center, up ahead, will have to walk along,” she said.

“I propose to this and I know that the others propose as well. This concern of yours is our concern. We have to go very slowly because, if we make the wrong choice, we will be facing the two populists. No one here wants to leave the game without first make sure you are making the best option for the country”, added the pre-candidate.

Along the same lines, Sergio Moro stated during the debate that Brazil “is not destined to commit suicide” and, for him, he does not consider the possibility that the second round will be formed by “extreme options”.

“I see a wide avenue. We are months away from the elections to build an alternative. What we have to do is speak the truth of what happened, what is happening in the country and what we want to do for the future”, stated.

“I agree that we do need to have this third way agglutination. That, in my opinion, the sooner the better. Because these opponents, above all, play with lies and with the destruction of their opponents”, he added.

Pre-candidate for the New Party, Felipe d’Ávila told the businessmen that the three pre-candidates entered the dispute for the Planalto in order to “defeat populism”.

“If this is the spirit that moves us, how can we walk together from now on? Who will choose the candidate from the center is the people, it will not be at a dinner, at a lunch like this that we will take a little card here and say who is Moro, who is I or who is going to be Simone. We need to test who has adherence to popular discourse”, he said.

He defended that other “conversation circles” be held to discuss the convergences and divergences of each one’s proposals.

Criteria for single application

In an interview after the debate, the MDB pre-candidate said that she believes that in mid-May “many” pre-candidates will “meet” and stated that voting intention and rejection polls can be used as criteria for defining the “third way” candidate.

“At the right time, which I believe will be around May, many of these pre-candidates will meet. And I believe, yes, that it is possible to walk with a single candidacy from the democratic center still in the first round”, said Simone Tebet.

“How to evaluate [qual será o candidato]? With quantitative and qualitative research. Not only the poll of voting intentions, but also the one that has the lowest rejection rate and that can, in the course of a campaign, also grow by presenting the proposals”, said the pre-candidate.

The December Datafolha survey showed the following rejection rates for the three pre-candidates:

Sergio Moro has a 30% rejection rate;

Simone Tebet has 15% rejection;

Luiz Felipe D’Avila also has a 15% rejection rate.

Also in an interview after the debate, Sergio Moro said he assessed that there is a “need for unity” among the pre-candidates of the so-called “third way”.

“The projects are common, and together we are stronger. If necessary, we go it alone until the end, but unity is strength”, he declared.

Luiz Felipe D’Avila, also in an interview after the debate, defended what he called “conscious voting” and stated that polls of voting intentions are “only” indicators.

“The way to defeat populism at the polls is conscious voting. Research is just one of the indicators, but the main element is bringing people together around a single purpose. […] But we have to have a conversation around proposals, because it is not through partisan agreement that we will decide the candidate of the third way”, said the pre-candidate.

Last Monday (14), Simone Tebet and Sergio Moro met in São Paulo to discuss a possible alliance in this year’s elections.

G1 columnist Gerson Camarotti reported that, at the meeting, they discussed the need to expand dialogue between centrist candidates, in an attempt to break the so-called “polarization” between Lula and Bolsonaro.

Also according to the columnist, Simone Tebet “made it clear” that she was not offering MDB support to Moro or posing as an option to be a candidate for vice on the ticket headed by the former judge. Moro, then, would have agreed with the importance of uniting candidates who call themselves the center.