In Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite tells businessmen that he can run for president | Elections 2022 in Rio Grande do Sul

In an event at the Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Services of Caxias do Sul (CIC Caxias), in Serra, on the morning of this Friday (18), Governor Eduardo Leite (PSDB) gave new indications that he may run for the presidency of the Republic. in this year’s elections.

When provoked by the entity’s president, Celestino Oscar Loro, Leite confirmed that he will not seek re-election to the Rio Grande do Sul government, but left open the possibility of building an alternative candidacy to those already announced on the national scene.

“Passing a saddled horse is no longer easy; passing two, we can’t despise it”, he joked.

He was referring to the defeat in his party’s primaries to João Dória, governor of São Paulo, in November last year. Leite obtained 44.66% of the votes of the coreligionists, but was behind Dória, who got 53.99% of the votes.

Leite is appointed as a possible candidate by the PSD to the Presidencyin case Rodrigo Pacheco withdraws from running.

The gaucho governor even joked, before starting to present an account to the business community present, who did not know how long he would be in charge of Palácio Piratini.

“I don’t know if until the end of the year or until later, in March, oh Ranolfo”, he said, addressing the vice governor, Ranolfo Vieira Júnior, suggesting that he could pass the position before the end of the term to run for another public office.

This time, without citing party acronyms, he admitted that he talks “about creating an alternative” with other members of the political field. At the same time, he denied affiliation with other parties.

In recent months, he has approached PSD president Gilberto Kassab, with whom he met on Monday (14), and even met former judge Sergio Moro (Podemos) in December 2021.

“I like public life, I feel called, I feel accomplished when we do work like what we did here in Rio Grande do Sul. More than what we did is like We did. You’ve never seen the governor curse, hit someone, speak ill of an opponent. It was with dialogue, it was with respect that we built this”, he said, drawing applause from the audience in Caxias do Sul.

Eduardo Leite was in Caxias do Sul on the opening day of the Grape Festival. Vice President Hamilton Mourão also attended the event.