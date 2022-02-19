In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Bárbara will see Christian/Renato kissing Lara and will go into a frenzy | come around

Dissatisfied with the end of the marriage, Barbara asks for the help of Nicole (Ana Baird) to follow her ex. (Again that? Yes, again she’ll do that.) Christian/Renato is heading to the restaurant at noca (Marieta Severo) to meet Lara.

“Look, what did I tell you? When he gave the arrow to Méier, I imagined he must be coming here.”

▶ Review: Barbara follows Christian/Renato’s car with Nicole and catches Joy in her husband’s vehicle

Barbara follows Christian/Renato’s car with Nicole and catches Joy in her husband’s vehicle

▶ Plus: Barbara and Lara have already met

Lara compares Renato with Christian and leaves Barbara intrigued

They stay ambush inside the car and Bárbara is surprised to see Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) leaving the restaurant.

“What do you mean, my God, but… What is Elenice doing here? ”

(What Barbara doesn’t know is that Elenice, in an attempt to help her, got there before Christian/Renato, set up the biggest tent and ended up being kicked out of the restaurant by her son.)

2 of 3 In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) freaks out when she sees Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) kissing Lara (Andréia Horta) — Photo: Globo In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) freaks out when she sees Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) kissing Lara (Andréia Horta) — Photo: Globo

That’s when she sees Christian/Renato leaving and right behind him, Lara. The two kiss and she despairs:

“Oh my God… I can’t believe what I’m seeing…”

Freaked out, Barbara tries to get out of the car. Lucky Nicole has time to lock the doors.

“Unlock that door, Nicole!” she says, trying to unlock it and banging on the door to get out.

“Going after him like that, like crazy, isn’t going to solve things,” says Nicole, starting the car.

3 of 3 In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) freaks out when she sees Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) kissing Lara (Andréia Horta) — Photo: Globo In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) freaks out when she sees Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) kissing Lara (Andréia Horta) — Photo: Globo

“What hate! What hate!”, laments Barbara, crying with rage.

Don’t miss the thrills of ‘A Place in the Sun’.

19 Feb Saturday Barbara and Nicole follow Christian/Renato’s car. Christian/Renato apologizes to Lara for Elenice’s attitude. Barbara and Nicole see when Christian/Renato kisses Lara. Nicole does not let Bárbara go to meet Christian/Renato. Barbara demands from Elenice the fact that she never told her daughter-in-law about Christian/Renato’s affair with Lara. Ravi is moved by Thaiane’s account of his father. Thaiane tries on the ring that Noca gave to Lara. Check out the full summary of the day and week!

Are you passionate about novels? So you can’t stop listening to “Novel das 9”