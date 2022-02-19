Industry goes to 7th fall in 10 years and should suffer from monetary tightening

In this year in which the financial market foresees an expansion of 0.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – by data from the Focus bulletin, from the central bank -, a industry must have an important contribution to pull that number down. While the service sectors and agricultural will have a neutral or expansion effect on the activity, the industry – which has a weight of 20% in the GDP – will suffer from the increase in interest rates, retreating and negatively affecting the economy. If this fall is confirmed, the sector will register seven setbacks in ten years.

In the projections of Brazilian Institute of Economicsgives Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV/Ibre), the GDP of the Parents should advance by 0.6% in 2022, with the GDP of agriculture growing 3.5% and that of services, 1.3%. Industry should have a drop of 1.1%, with the manufacturing industry registering the worst performance: a 3.2% decline.

Now for the Itaú Unibanco, GDP is expected to fall by 0.5%. Agribusiness and services, however, will grow 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively, while industry will decline 3%. The bank does not have an estimate only for the transformation segment.

The situation is particularly worrying because industry is the sector that generates the most formal jobs. calculations of Institute of Studies for Industrial Development (Iedi)based on data from the IBGE, show that, on average from 2019 to 2021, 63.9% of the workforce in the industry had a formal contract. In services, the proportion was 40% and in agriculture, 16.6%.

In the case of the manufacturing industry, the multiplier effect on the economy is also higher. Every BRL 1 generated by the segment leads to an increase of BRL 2.14 in GDP. In the service sector, the effect is R$ 1.46; in agriculture, of R$ 1.67, points out Iedi.

High interest

More sensitive to economic cycles than other sectors, the industry should suffer in 2022 mainly due to monetary tightening. A year ago, the basic interest rate, the Selic, was 2%. Today, it is at 10.75% and the financial market expects it to reach 12.25%. As industrial demand depends on access to credit, a 10 percentage point hike in interest rates should put a brake on it.

“Those who consume services do not usually use credit. In the industrial sector, credit is important. Therefore, the industry is more sensitive”, says the economist Luka Barbosa, from Itaú Unibanco. THE economist Claudia Perdigão, from Ibre, recalls that inflation has eroded the purchasing power of families, who have started to rethink the acquisition of higher value goods. For her, despite the expected inflation for 2022 being lower than that recorded in 2021 (5.5% against 10%), the tendency to hold back the purchase of durable goods should continue in the coming months.

Claudia also says she expects a migration of demand from industry to services. As at the beginning of the pandemic, consumers stayed at home, stopped consuming with leisure and spent on equipping their homes with TVs and computers, now, with the opening of the economy, a reverse movement should occur. Barbosa, however, considers that this effect may have occurred in the second half of 2021 and may have already ended.

already the economist Rafael Cagnin, from Iedi, considers the scenario for the industry in 2022 “quite constrained”. Iedi does not work with projections, but Cagnin points out that the industry has been going through an adverse phase since 2014. Without sustainable growth and without accumulating profits, investments in modernization have become increasingly difficult. These investments should also be unlikely in 2022 due to the elections. “The election is an additional factor of uncertainty. As it is not known what the economic agenda will be for the next four years, important investment decisions will be paralyzed”, says Cagnin.

production chains

Another factor that will harm the industry – albeit more mildly than in 2021 – will be the lack of raw materials. With the disruption of production chains caused by the pandemic, products such as packaging and semiconductors disappeared from the market. FGV data indicate that the worst moment of the shortage of inputs was in December 2020, when the stock level was almost 30% lower than planned. From then on, the situation gradually improved, but in January of this year, it retreated again, being 10% lower than expected.

The problem persists mainly in the automobile sector, which accounts for 10% of the industry. Economists say that the obstacle should continue until mid-2022. The point is that, as of July, the rise in the Selic rate will weigh more on consumers. “Then demand will be at much lower levels because of the high interest rate. It became a bit of a race. Production will rise if inputs come faster than demand falls. But we think that the inputs will only be normalized when the demand is already more depressed”, says Barbosa.

Despite the recession scenario for the industry outlined by economists, the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) is less pessimistic. The entity projects a rise of 0.5% in the sector’s GDP, with the transformation, extractive and construction segments advancing 0.5%, 2% and 0.6%, respectively. “Some sectors have many orders already in the backlog. From the information we have, the machinery and equipment and steel industry have a lot of orders for 2021 to be delivered this year. This will be reflected in production”, says the CNI’s executive economics manager, Mario Sérgio Carraro Telles.

slower pace

In the economist’s analysis, the pace of growth will drop compared to 2021, but, even so, there will be expansion. According to an estimate by Ibre, industrial GDP increased by 4.2% last year. Telles is still betting on pent-up demand for cars to help the industry in the coming months.

For Cagnin, one of the few factors favorable to the industry this year will be exports. Segments such as pulp and paper, food, metals, steel and automobiles are the ones with the strongest presence in the international market and can benefit from foreign sales.

The reduction or exemption of the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products), as has been suggested by the government, could help the sale of goods to families. Companies that manufacture machinery and equipment, however, would still face difficulties due to the high interest rate, assesses Claudia Perdigão. For her, a solution to the industry crisis depends on measures that reduce bureaucracy and tax complexity.