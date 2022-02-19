Interdiction on MG-424 and ravine on MG-010 complicate access to Confins Airport – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks









Crater threatens stretch of MG-010 towards Confins airport



Drivers who need to travel to Confins International Airport, this Friday (18), should be aware of two interdictions on state highways that lead to the terminal: MG-424 and MG-10.

On the MG-424, in Pedro Leopoldo, both directions of the road were closed due to the fall of a ravine on the road. The road was already partially closed during the week due to the risk of landslides, at the height of km 12.

According to Lieutenant Samuel, from the Military Highway Police, the situation has worsened because of the rains that have fallen on the region in recent days.

“Due to the heavy rains, landslides occurred at km 12, on the wall. In this way, we diverted traffic. We ask citizens to avoid the MG-424, towards Sete Lagoas and Confins and to take the MG-10”, he warned. .

The problem is that a section of the MG-010, towards Confins, was also partially closed due to the appearance of cracks in the track. A crater threatens the highway.

BH Airport, the concessionaire that operates Confins International Airport, recommends that passengers who have flights scheduled for the next few hours, look for alternative ways to reach the terminal.

Passengers who have flights scheduled for the next few hours should pay attention to the updates issued by the transit authorities and look for alternative ways to reach the terminal. — BH Airport – BH International Airport (@bhairport_) February 18, 2022

According to the Minas Gerais Department of Buildings and Highways (DER-MG), the crack in the MG-10 lane is being monitored. The crack formed in the last hours, at the height of km 21, “as a result of a problem in a culvert”. Also according to DER-MG, an inspection will be carried out at the site this Saturday morning (19).