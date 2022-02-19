Internet providers will take legal action against Enel’s charges

Nationally and regionally representative entities of the Internet providers will take legal action against Enel Ceará. The action takes place after the electric company informs telecommunications companies operating in the state that from March onwards it will charge, in addition to the fee for internet cables that pass through power poles, an additional fee for any other telecommunication equipment installed on the poles. by providers.

>> Check out more Economy news on O POVO’s Linkedin

>> Watch the national economic news on Economia na Real on O POVO’s Youtube

>> See quick and practical tips on Financial Education on Dei Valor on Youtube and also on O POVO’s TikTok

The tariff is provided for in a contract signed between the electricity distributor and the providers, but has never been charged. Internet companies point out that the immediate implementation is “abusive” and that it will represent in a up to 70% increase in the internet bill charged to consumers.

Entities such as the Brazilian Association of Telecommunications Operators and Internet Providers (Abramulti) and the Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (Abrint) also highlight the risk of bankruptcy of more than 500 companies in Ceará as another direct impact of charging the fee already in March this year.

About the subject









The reduction in the competitiveness of the telecommunications market in the State and the interruption of the internet service in thousands of homes and public agencies, especially in the interior of Ceará, in addition to delays in the implementation of 5G in the State are other consequences listed by the associations.

In this context, both Abramulti and Abrent and other entities representing internet providers are creating a parliamentary front and together with public opinion to press the state and federal governments in the intervention of the collection in Ceará and in the other states.

Robson Lima, president of Abramulti, points out that there are negotiations with representatives of the Government of Ceará and increasing dialogue with senators in Brasília. “We are talking, closing some meetings with the State Government. There are several deputies supporting us, councilors. A lot of people looking for us regionally and also Brasília”, he points out.

The president of Abramulti, in an interview with the presenter of the radio O POVO CBN Cariri, Farias Júnior, also reinforces that the entity will activate the State and Federal Public Ministry in search of legal support on the theme. “We do not want to make this increase, but the charge by the companies makes our operations unfeasible”, he concludes.

In an exclusive interview with THE PEOPLERhian Duarte, manager of Institutional, Regulatory and Communication Relations at Abrint says he is in constant dialogue with state and federal deputies and that he has already held a meeting with the president of the Legislative Assembly of Ceará and with advisors to the state governor, Camilo Santana ( PT).

“We are very confident of all this support, even on social networks, that we are driving a strong movement on the subject. We hope to have a meeting soon with representatives of the state government to present our situation and seek support in negotiations with the companies” , reveals.

About the subject









He also highlights that currently the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) are in dialogue to reformulate the 2014 joint resolution that determines the guidelines for charging for the use of electricity poles by telecommunications companies. . Rhian says there is no prospect that the measure will be approved this year, but highlights that the current proposal does not satisfy providers.

“We have faced a very big barrier in this context, but we will not give up on demanding norms and resolutions that guarantee market competitiveness and that provide viable conditions for operation and growth for regional providers. All the sector associations have already signed a joint manifesto and will enter together in this fight”, he concludes.

Enel claims to have previously communicated about the start of charging the fee and highlights that the collection is in accordance with the guidelines of the Aneel/Anatel Joint Resolution nº 4/2014 and Normative Resolution 797/2017. “Enel Ceará also communicates that the infrastructure sharing contracts follow the same nature of charging among all telecommunication service providers”, highlights the company.

Currently, the company has the concession for the poles and charges a fixed amount for each one. THE PEOPLE sought Anatel to request a position from the entity on the subject and is still awaiting a response.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags