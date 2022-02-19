Ipespe poll in SP: Lula has 34%; Bolsonaro, 26%; Moro, 11% – Policy

Ipespe survey released this Friday (18) shows the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) as the favorite candidate among voters in São Paulo, with 34% of voting intentions in the survey stimulated. The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears next, with 26%. Sérgio Moro (We can) accumulate 11% and Ciro Gomes (PDT), 7%.

The state governor, João DoriaPSDB’s pre-candidate, appears with 5% of the voting intentions. André Janones (Forward), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Luiz Felipe d’Avilawho are also vying for a seat on the Plateau, appear with 1% each. Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) is below that.

In the spontaneous poll, Lula had 30% of voting intentions, Bolsonaro, 24%, Moro, 9%, Ciro, 6% and Doria, 4%. André Janones, Alessandro Vieira, Felipe D´Ávila, Simone Tebet and Rodrigo Pacheco were mentioned, but they did not reach 1% of citations.

second round

In an eventual second round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT would have 46% of the votes against 34% of the opponent among SP voters. If Lula faced Moro, he would accumulate 46% of the votes in the state, while the former judge would have 33%.

If PT faced Doria, he would have 47% of intentions, and the governor of São Paulo, 26%, close to white and null votes, which would reach 25% in this scenario.

In a possible dispute between Doria and Bolsonaro, the score would be tight with the toucan scoring 37%, while the president would have 35%.

Comparison

The sample of voters in São Paulo shows very different results from the national average, especially in the PT’s performance. Considering the data collected by Ipespe in all states, released last week, Lula appears with 43% of voting intentions, followed by Bolsonaro, with 25%. Moro and Ciro have 8%. Doria reached 3%. André Janones and Simone Tebet have 1%. Pacheco, Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) and Luiz Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) did not score.

Assessments

The Ipespe survey also shows that the negative evaluation of the federal government remains high among the São Paulo electorate: 56% of respondents consider the government bad or terrible, while 24% evaluate it as excellent or good. Those who rate regular government are 19%. The São Paulo scenario repeats the government’s assessment at the national level.

According to the survey, 36% of those interviewed rated the Doria government as bad or terrible, while 24% considered it great or good. And 38% of voters evaluate the management as regular.

Regarding the actions of the toucan in the fight against the pandemic, 23% considered it as bad or very bad, while 45% rated it as excellent or good. 30% rated it as regular. Doria incorporated the banner of combating covid-19 and defending vaccination to leverage political support. He was introduced by the PSDB as the “father of the vaccine” because of the articulations around the Coronavac vaccine.

The survey released this Friday was the result of 1,000 interviews, representative of the electorate of the State of São Paulo, carried out between Monday (14) and Wednesday (16). The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points. This research is registered in TSE under protocols BR-08006/2022 and SP-03574/2022.