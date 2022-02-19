iPhone 13 vs Galaxy S22: Compare Price and Datasheet | Cell phone

The Galaxy S22 is the flagship Samsung phone to rival the iPhone 13 (Apple). As usual, smartphones in the same segment have a data sheet with items in common, such as 5G internet, Full HD+ screen and powerful processor. However, the models differ by camera, RAM and system. Check the comparison between the two devices in the following lines.

Launched in October 2021, the iPhone 13 arrived on the national market for R$8,599 in the 256 GB version. Nowadays the price drop reaches R$ 2,300 in the model with this storage, and the smartphone is offered for R$ 6,299 on Amazon. Available colors are red, white, black, blue and pink. The Galaxy S22 was recently announced for prices starting at R$5,999.

Both phones have a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 13 has a slightly higher HD+ resolution, with 2532 x 1170 pixels versus the Galaxy S22’s 2340 x 1080 pixels.

However, Samsung’s launch takes advantage of everything else. The phone has 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel, which promises cinematic color display and even more brightness outdoors, Vision Booster technology for outdoor visibility, 1,200 nits of maximum light intensity and 425 ppi density.

Another advantage is the screen with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, the same present in the most current models. The feature allows for more fluid images and graphics to navigate the system or interact with games. The iPhone 13 maintains the same 60 Hz rate as the predecessor model – only the Pro and Pro Max versions received the improvement.

Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ screen and 2X Dynamic AMOLED technology

The Apple cell phone has an OLED panel, with a promise of up to 28% more brightness than the iPhone 12, up to 1,200 nits to watch HD content, in addition to the density of 460 ppi. The manufacturer promises a screen with cinema tone.

In terms of protection, the Galaxy arrives with Gorilla Glass Victus (Corning) on ​​the front screen and on the back panel. Meanwhile, the iPhone bets on Ceramic Shield, a solution against falls developed by the company itself. Both are IP68 certified, which guarantees protection against water and dust.

The design aspect is another big difference between the phones. The Galaxy S22 arrived with rounded corners for a more modern look. It also has an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen and an aluminum body. The front camera is stored in a hole in the screen and the rear ones in a vertical row. Available colors are black, white, green and pink.

The iPhone 13, on the other hand, chose to keep the notch, albeit smaller than in previous generations. The photo module on the rear debuts diagonal lenses with raised sensors. Apple’s cell phone is sold in five color options: pink, blue, black, white and red.

In terms of camera, the Samsung S22 comes with a triple set consisting of a main lens, an ultra wide lens (for wide captures) and a telephoto lens (which brings objects closer). The system has three times optical and up to 30 times digital zoom. One of Samsung’s big bets is the “nightography” function, which seeks to offer better images in low-light environments. To do this, the company physically increased the size of the light sensors.

Galaxy S22 has a triple camera of up to 50 MP with nightography function

The manufacturer seems to have faced the challenge of improving the quality of its night photos. To help with this task, the Galaxy S22 comes with features like Adaptive Pixel, which automatically increases the pixel sensor by up to 25% in the dark, Super Night Solution, which erases noise from every frame of videos, and Super Clear Glass. , which reduces lens flare by up to 98%.

Other features present in the device are the OIS angle correction, which helps to stabilize videos, HDR 10+ system, detail enhancer and Super HDR capture, which promises to deliver up to 64 times more color.

The Galaxy S22 set looks like this:

50 MP main (f/1.8, 85º, Dual Pixel AF and OIS)

Ultra wide 12 MP (f/2.2 and 120º)

10 MP telephoto (f/2.4, 36º, OIS and 3x optical zoom)

Front 10 MP (f/2.2 and 80º)

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 comes with only two rear lenses, one main and one ultra wide. As there is no telephoto lens, the device achieves three times digital zoom and two times optical zoom, a much lower value than the rival. The photographic arrangement stands out for its Cinema Mode, which allows changing the focus from one person to another in the scene, holding the viewer’s attention.

iPhone 13 has a dual camera of 12 MP each

The device allows recording in Dolby Vision, audio zoom and the possibility of saving files in HEVC and H.264, formats used by professionals. In terms of lighting, Apple guarantees that the wide-angle is capable of capturing up to 47% more light than the iPhone 12. In addition, the phone has Night Mode, six lighting effects and a Deep Fusion feature, which analyzes pixel-to-pixel exposure. pixel. Finally, Smart HDR 4 helps distinguish up to four people in the photo.

The iPhone system looks like this:

12 MP main (f/1.6, OIS)

Ultra wide 12 MP (f/2.4 and 120º)

Front 12 MP (f/2.2)

Both offer portrait mode. Regarding video recording, the Galaxy S22 should deliver more quality. The device records images in 8K at 24 frames per second (fps), while the iPhone 13 records in 4K at 60 fps. The Samsung smartphone also comes with the Director’s View feature, which allows you to record images simultaneously from all cameras in 4K.

performance and storage

One of the main highlights of the Galaxy S22 is the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Produced in a 4 nanometer architecture, the component promises to deliver more power with less energy expenditure. Some countries will receive the S22 line with Samsung’s own Exynos 2200. However, the South Korean giant decided to adopt the Qualcomm chip in the national territory to avoid controversy with fans.

The device also has eight processing cores with a speed of up to 3 GHz, the Adreno 730 GPU and 8 GB of RAM. In theory, the set should be able to run even the most demanding tasks, multitask and improve game graphics.

Galaxy S22 debuts the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 also introduces a new chip. The A15 Bionic processor has five nanometers and six cores up to 3.22 GHz. Despite not specifying the RAM memory, it is estimated that the value is 4 GB. One point in common is that both are already compatible with 5G Sub-6 internet, the fastest version of the new technology.

In terms of storage, the phones come in 128 or 256 GB versions. The iPhone 13 also features the 512 GB model, ideal for those who store a lot of videos, photos and documents. A common disadvantage is that none of them come with microSD card support, which makes expansion by memory card impossible.

The Galaxy S22 has a 3,700mAh battery that promises to last for over 24 hours. Despite the component being smaller than the previous version, 4,000 mAh, Samsung guarantees that the launch manages to better manage energy thanks to its more powerful processor.

The device supports wired charger up to 25W, wireless charger up to 15W and the traditional wireless feature Wireless PowerShare, which allows sharing charge with other devices by induction.

iPhone 13 keeps charging via MagSafe

As usual, Apple does not disclose the actual battery capacity of the iPhone 13, but it is estimated to be something close to 3,240 mAh. The American manufacturer claims that the model is optimized to deliver up to two and a half hours more battery life than the iPhone 12. The smartphone supports 20W fast charging, 15W wireless via MagSafe and 7.5W by Qi standard.

Something common among the models is the absence of chargers and headphones in the box. However, Samsung recently announced that it should offer the charger for free in Brazil.

System and software features

iPhone 13 leaves the factory with iOS 15

The Galaxy S22 leaves the factory with Android 12 and the One UI 4 interface, developed by the South Korean manufacturer. Google’s latest operating system has a revamped interface and improvements in privacy and security. One of the highlights is Samsung Knox, which helps protect user data privacy.

iPhone 13 also features Apple’s latest system, iOS 15. Some features of this version are Focus Mode, greater privacy control, audio isolation in videoconferencing and calls, the new Apple Maps layout, access to Siri even offline and OCR technology for text recognition in images.

The Samsung smartphone comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. From the S22 Plus and Ultra models, you can also find Wi-Fi 6E and Ultra Wide Band (UWB), more modern data exchange protocols. The iPhone 13 has Bluetooth 5 and also supports Wi-Fi 6.

Galaxy S22 has USB-C input, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC

Both bring 5G sub-6 GHz technology, GPS and NFC for approximation payments via Samsung Pay and Apple Pay. While the S22 has an in-display fingerprint sensor, the iPhone 13 uses Face ID technology for facial recognition.

Announced in October 2021, the iPhone 13 arrived in Brazil at prices starting at R$7,599 (128 GB). Currently, the device can be found for the following values ​​on the Amazon website:

The Galaxy S22 was recently released in two versions:

Galaxy S22 (128GB): BRL 5,999

Galaxy S22 (256 GB): R$ 6,499

iPhone 13 vs Galaxy S22 Specifications iPhone 13 Galaxy S22 Launch september 2021 February 2022 launch price from BRL 8,599 BRL 5,999 Current price from BRL 6,299 BRL 5,999 Screen 6.1 inches 6.1 inches screen resolution Full HD+ (2532 x 1170 pixels) Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) screen panel OLED 2X Dynamic AMOLED Processor A15 Bionic Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Qualcomm) RAM memory 4 GB 8 GB Storage 128, 256 or 512 GB 128 or 256 GB Memory card no support no support main camera 12 MP main and 12 MP ultra wide 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra wide and 10 MP telephoto Frontal camera 12 MP 10 MP Operational system iOS 15 Android 12 + OneUI 4.1 Drums 3,240 mAh 3,700 mAh Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm; 173 g 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm; 168 grams Colors red, white, black, blue and pink black, white, green and pink

with information from apple and Samsung

