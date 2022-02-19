iPhone 14 for having 8 GB of RAM

The upcoming iPhone 14 can finally give in and copy a common configuration on Androids, and that recently appeared on the Galaxy S22: that of having 8 GB of memory, the largest volume of RAM in an Apple cell phone to date.

Although not yet confirmed by the American company, the information is being passed on by several technology sites after being leaked on a South Korean social network.

RAM memory is important for the speed of operation of any computer. The acronym RAM stands for “random access memory”. It is a temporary storage system, which stores data that is currently being processed by the phone and does not need to remain there for a long time.

It’s RAM that guarantees that an app you closed hours or days ago will still be on the same screen if you open it again today, for example. The more of this type of memory, the more tasks the phone can perform at the same time.

iPhones, although usually faster than Android phones in performance tests, do not usually exceed 6 GB of RAM, while some competitors have already reached 18 GB. Apple’s secret is the iOS operating system, which requires less memory.

In any case, Apple consumers may be excited about the possibility of a RAM boost in the next iPhone. The rumor of 8 GB for the iPhone 14 had already been raised by market analysts before, but it gained strength with the post of a user of the social network Naver, considered reliable by other information that he had already anticipated and that later were confirmed.

With 8 GB of RAM, the iPhone 14 would match the capacity of the base model of the new line of phones from competitor Samsung, the Galaxy S22.

Why iPhones don’t have a lot of memory

Since the popularization of smartphones, Apple has not made great efforts to expand the iPhone’s RAM capacity. But, unlike what happens with Android phones, the apple company owns both the device and the iOS operating system – that is, it has full control over both the hardware and the software of the iPhones.

This is a boon for Apple, as it can calibrate exactly how much hardware power it will need for iOS to run satisfactorily. On competing Android phones, the operating system is developed by Google, while the hardware comes from other vendors, such as Qualcomm, which makes the most popular processors on the market.

mystery apple

Even though the iPhone 14 has 8GB of RAM, it is most likely that the company will never reveal this to the public. That’s because, in the launches of its cell phones, Apple does not usually detail issues such as RAM memory and battery capacity.

Which is not to say, of course, that we have no way of knowing. But we have to wait for someone to disassemble the cell phone and investigate its secrets so that we can confirm the information.

In short, it is necessary to wait until the iPhone 14 is released to know if there was in fact this boost in RAM.