Itamaraty reacts to US speech about Bolsonaro in Russia







President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro accompanied by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladmir Putin during a statement to the Press Photo: Photo: Alan Santos/PR

O Ministry of Foreign Affairs regretted, in a note released this Saturday, the 19th, the statements made by the White House spokeswoman about the president’s comments. Jair Bolsonaro on visit to Russiathis week, at a time of tension between the West and that country over the possibility of an invasion of Ukraine.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the content of the statement by the White House spokeswoman regarding the statement made by the President of the Republic on the occasion of his visit to Russia,” the ministry said in the note.

“Brazil’s positions on the situation in Ukraine are clear, public and have been repeatedly transmitted to the authorities of friendly countries and expressed within the ambit of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not consider it constructive, nor useful, therefore, similar extrapolations regarding the president’s speech”, concludes the Itamaraty statement.

On Friday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Brazil could be on the other side of the global community.

“The vast majority of the global community is united in their shared vision that invading another country, trying to take some of its land, terrorizing its people is certainly not in line with global values, so I think Brazil may be on the other side of where the global community is,” Psaki said at a briefing, asked about Bolsonaro’s trip.

The day before, it was the turn of the US State Department to criticize the Brazilian president’s trip, through a statement, stating that a “false narrative” was created that the US government was trying to make Brazil have to choose a side between USA and Russia.

“That is not the case. This is a matter of Brazil, as a major country, appearing to ignore armed aggression by a major power against a smaller neighboring country, a stance inconsistent with Brazil’s historical emphasis on peace and diplomacy.” , said the statement.

“The timing of the president of Brazil to express solidarity with Russia, as Russian forces are preparing to launch attacks on Ukrainian cities, could not be worse,” he added. “This weakens international diplomacy aimed at avoiding a strategic and humanitarian disaster, as well as Brazil’s own calls for a peaceful solution to the crisis.”

On Wednesday, when meeting with Putin, Bolsonaro said that Brazil was “in solidarity with Russia”.

Then, in a statement to the press, also alongside the Russian president, he made an adjustment: “We are in solidarity with all those countries that want and are committed to peace.”

But that did not prevent criticism from the Americans.

On Friday, in a live broadcast on social media, Bolsonaro sought to minimize the view of Brazil’s support for Russia on the Ukrainian issue, without, however, making any reference to US criticism.

“I spoke the message of peace, we didn’t go to take sides with anyone, right… Some took to the side that I’m supporting A, B, or C”, Bolsonaro said in the live.