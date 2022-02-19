Itamaraty regrets White House statement on Bolsonaro

Faced with statements by White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki about President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia, the Foreign Ministry released a note this Saturday (19) which says that the statements were neither “constructive nor useful”.





The statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also states that they are “extrapolations regarding the President’s speech”. The body stressed that all information on the situation in Ukraine is clear, public and has been repeatedly transmitted to the authorities of friendly countries and expressed within the framework of the UNSC (United Nations Security Council).

After being asked last Friday (18) about Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia amid international diplomatic tensions in the face of a possible invasion of Ukraine, the US representative said that “Brazil may be on the other side of the community global”.

“I didn’t discuss his comments with the president, but what I would say is that the vast majority of the global community is united in their shared view that invading another country, trying to take some of its land and terrorizing its people is something they certainly don’t. is aligned with global values. So, I think Brazil can be on the opposite side of where the global community is”, replied Psaki.