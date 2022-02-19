Itamaraty says US criticism of Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia is ‘extrapolation’ | Politics

On Friday (18), White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that Brazil “seems to be on the other side of where the majority of the global community is”, when commenting on Bolsonaro’s trip.

Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia has negative repercussions on the White House

Bolsonaro’s visit to colleague Vladimir Putin in Moscow took place at a time of tension between Russia and Western countries involving Ukraine.

During the meeting with Putin, Bolsonaro said that “we are in solidarity with all those countries that want and are committed to peace”.

On Friday, the White House spokeswoman said that Brazil “seems to be on the other side of where the majority of the global community is.” A US State Department spokesperson told the TV Globo that the moment Bolsonaro chose to sympathize with Russia “couldn’t have been worse.”

Bolsonaro had already commented on the US government’s criticism of his visit to Russia on Friday. he said he took “nobody’s side” in sympathizing with Russia.

The tone of the note released by Itamaraty this Saturday is harsher. In it, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it regrets the criticisms made by the US and says that they are neither “constructive” nor “useful”.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the content of the statement by the White House spokeswoman regarding the statement made by the President of the Republic on the occasion of his visit to Russia. Brazil’s positions on the situation in Ukraine are clear, public and have been transmitted on repeated occasions to the authorities of friendly countries and expressed in the ambit of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not consider, therefore, constructive or useful extrapolations regarding the President’s speech”, says the note.

Russia is currently the epicenter of the biggest ongoing international diplomatic crisis. US President Joe Biden says Putin wants to invade Ukraine.

Russia argues that Eastern Europe is the country’s area of ​​influence and wants to bar Ukraine’s entry into the US-led North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).