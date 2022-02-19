Jade Picon speculates on the nomination of Leader Lucas: ‘If you put me on Paredão, I’ll be sad’ | real time

In the BBB 22’s Quarto Lollipop, Jade Picon, Laís and Brunna Gonçalves analyze the possibilities of forming the fifth Paredão of the reality. The influencer then highlights that she will be upset if Leader Lucas chooses to put her in the hot seat.
“I don’t want to go, no, but you have to think about all the possibilities”, says Laís. “I think we’ll talk better tomorrow”, comments Jade Picon. “Because tomorrow there’s the Angel”, agrees the doctor. “From Lucas, the one who is threatened is me, Jade and Tiago”, highlights Brunna Gonçalves. “For sure”, comments Laís.
The influencer highlights not believing that Tiago Abravanel. “I don’t know about Tiago, see. Man, they were talking for 300 hours”, she recalls.
“It doesn’t matter. He’s also threatened”, warns Laís. “But Lucas is very close to Arthur… Who is more threatened? Me or Tiago?”, asks Jade Picon. “All three. You, I believe less because you didn’t put it on twice”, says the doctor.
Jade Picon reports that she will be sad if she is targeted by the Leader for the Paredão. “If he puts me on Paredão, I’ll be sad. It was my strategy last week for him not to vote for me. Look how bizarre, he won the Leader. If he doesn’t put me, I did it right. put, I did it for nothing”, declares. “I think he is between Brunna and Tiago”, concludes Laís.
Jade Picon speculates on the nomination of Leader Lucas: ‘If you put me on Paredão, I will be sad’ — Photo: Globo
