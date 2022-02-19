Jeep Renegade comes to life with 1.3 turbo engine, but still lacks space – 02/18/2022

The Jeep Renegade had its first major change for the 2022 line. The model, which was receiving small touches or changes in the middle of these seven years on the market, has now won the store bath it deserved.

The SUV’s range was reduced to fewer versions, engines and gearboxes. Now with just four options, it only comes with the 1.3-litre turboflex engine that debuted on the Jeep Compass last year and six or nine-speed automatic transmissions, with 4×2 or 4×4.

The changes were beneficial, but it is clear that the compact SUV that leads the market (mostly due to its direct sales, which represented 70.6% in 2021) also has its problems and has kept some very clear defects of its design.

The S Series version is new to the range and responds as one of the two top versions alongside the Trailhawk, both costing R$163,290, despite the differences between them.

UOL Cars tested the new version of Renegade to say if the changes were worth it and if they had an effect on the whole.

Table of Contents Negative points



Verdict

DESIGN AND INTERNAL SPACE

CONSUMPTION AND PERFORMANCE

EQUIPMENT

MAINTENANCE AND SAFETY

MARKET Negative points Trunk

Internal space Verdict The 1.3 turboflex engine did the Renegade very well. The car, which has won the public’s affection even with an anemic and old engine that has been getting improvements to hold the scolding until now, has everything to continue in the lead – but now with more reasons to depend less on direct sales and more on acquisition by Individuals.

DESIGN AND INTERNAL SPACE

On the outside, the Renegade’s design has undergone a subtle but well-done revamp. Next to an old Renegade it’s easy to see what the differences are, even if it goes unnoticed alone, especially from the front.

The rear, with new lanterns, ends up drawing more attention from the curious in traffic and car lovers at the gas station.

But both front and rear have new optics, bumpers and front grilles. The upper part became narrower and gained a lower opening, all to feed the new turbo engine more and better.

Inside, it changed the instrument panel in all versions, except the Sport, to a virtual one similar to the one used in the Toro and Compass, but apparently with better resolution.

The central section of the dashboard remains the same, as well as the exits, the air conditioning controls and a handle for the passenger to hold on to the front if he wants.

The steering wheel is new and has a renewed core, as has been happening with Fiat models, but it maintains a good grip and position as it has height and distance adjustments.

What is still bad here is the space for those who are seated in the back, where two adults will do relatively well as long as they are no more than 1.80 m, especially if the person in the front is also that measure. With five people, whoever is in the middle continues to suffer from lack of leg space.

In addition, to travel with four adults, the tiny 385-liter trunk is not enough to carry all the luggage, or even to accommodate a couple with children – but it was not to be expected that this would change, since the car is structurally the same released seven years ago.

Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

CONSUMPTION AND PERFORMANCE

Under the hood is the Renegade’s biggest and best change. The car that was loved for its styling but hated for its lack of especially loaded performance now has a worthy engine.

The 1.3 turboflex, which debuted on the Compass and delivers up to 185 hp and 27.5 mkgf, is now the only engine available for the compact SUV. There was an expectation that it would adopt a less powerful calibration, in the region of 150 hp as there is in Europe, but Stellantis threw the bar up there.

The responses, both in town and on the road, turned the Renegade into another car. In the city, with the maximum torque available at 1,750 rpm, it is necessary to accelerate little to get the car out of immobility.

On the road, if before the Renegade was easily pushed by other cars, now the accelerations and resumes are fast and vigorous. So much so that it does 0 to 100 km/h in up to 9.5 s with ethanol and has a maximum speed, declared by Jeep, of 202 km/h.

Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

The Renegade’s footprint remains good where the car already excelled, as in the suspension set which, despite the commonplace of the phrase, manages to have a good compromise between stability and comfort.

In curves, the suspension guarantees stability so that the body does not sway so much, taking the occupants along, but on bad ground it does the job by filtering most of the imperfections.

Of course, the fact that it also has independent suspension at the rear helps a lot to have this admirable behavior in relation to most rivals, which use a torsion axle at the rear.

The nine-speed automatic transmission was already more than approved in this period when it worked with the 2.0 turbodiesel engine, and continues to play a good role associated with the 1.3 thanks to a good calibration of the set.

Like the Trailhawk, the S version comes with 4×4 traction. The controls with the rotary selector to choose the type of floor or the Sport mode, which stiffens the steering and changes the graphics of the instrument panel, remain the same and positioned in the same place.

The driving position is comfortable, the seats are also comfortable, but the front seats lack more lateral support to better grip the curves.

Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

EQUIPMENT

The Renegade S has a virtual and configurable instrument panel with several screens and functions, a multifunctional steering wheel with paddles for gear shifting, electronic parking brake, reversing camera, 8.4″ multimedia center with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. and 3 USB ports.

The car also features Start-Stop, LED fog lights, automatic and digital air conditioning with two zones, 19″ wheels, black inner roof lining, four terrain selector modes (Auto, Sport, Snow and mud/sand).

The list also includes a face-to-face key with push-button start, light and rain sensors, semi-autonomous parking assistant, electrochromic rear-view mirror and induction cell phone charger in the center console.

Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

MAINTENANCE AND SAFETY

In terms of safety, the Renegade is very well equipped. The model comes with seven airbags, integrated traction and stability controls, blind spot alert, autonomous emergency braking, lane-corrected reader, ramp-start assistant and Isofix attachment for child seats.

There’s also downhill speed control for off-road, hill descent, rear cross traffic detector and front and rear parking sensors. But the penalty in the comfort and safety package is the absence of adaptive cruise control, an item that Stellantis no longer put in the Fiat Toro, but has in the Compass.

The first six revisions of the Renegade S 2022 cost a total of R$ 5,659. From the first to the sixth, the values ​​are R$718, R$817, R$901, R$844, R$1,346 and R$1,033. It is worth remembering that model revisions occur every 12 thousand km and not 10 thousand as in most vehicles.

Image: Simon Plestenjak/UOL

MARKET

Renegade, like Compass, moved to maintain the lead. Jeep has almost unparalleled slack in the lead with its models, but now it needs to sell more to individuals and not just companies (like rental companies) with the new engine.

If it seems that the price has gone up too much for a car that previously started the list at R$ 100 thousand, it is worth remembering that since the entry version it comes much more equipped.

As interesting as the idea of ​​4×4 traction may be, it is necessary to know that most customers do not use it and few know how to put the car in more complicated situations. On the other hand, this sells as an additive in the car package.

It doesn’t seem that Renegade, with the good improvements they’ve had, will go through difficulties to win over the people, but the competition has grown a lot in seven years and there are more people to fight.