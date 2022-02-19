Journalist slaps politician during program

During the live broadcast of Savik Shuster’s ‘Freedom of Expression’ program last Friday, the 18th, the pro-Russian Ukrainian deputy, from the Opposition for Life party, Nestor Shufrych and the journalist Yuri Butusov exchanged slaps. This is one of Ukraine’s most popular political programs.

The attack came after Shufrych refused to condemn Vladimir Putin when asked if the politician could be considered a “murderer and criminal”. The politician countered: “Let the Ukrainian authorities deal with it”, he said, saying he would never call Putin a “murderer” because one day he “may have to negotiate with him”.







Deputy Nestor Shufrych seconds before being slapped by Yuri Butusov Photo: Reproduction/Youtube/Estadão

Former President Poroshenko joked about the response by saying, “There’s a Russian agent here in the studio.” At that, Yuri Butusov stood up and hit him in the face, knocking him off the chair.

Despite other talk show guests such as former Ukrainian prime minister Arseny Yatsenyuk, former president Petro Poroshenko and former security council chief Oleksandr Danyluk unsuccessfully trying to separate them, the fight was short-lived. more than a minute.

The duo was eventually removed from the studio and returned shortly after with facial injuries. Shufrych even insulted the journalist on the way back. “It is very sad that at this time, in such a difficult time, our people, all the people who protect our country, are forced to listen to the embarrassing rhetoric of the traitors,” Yuri said.